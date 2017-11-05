Saturday Night Live returned after a two week hiatus with Larry David as the host and Miley Cyrus as the guest performer on Saturday, November 4. Here are some of the best moments!

The Price Is Right, Celebrity Edition

Liam Hemsworth made a surprise appearance for the funny skit, which included fiancée Miley Cyrus. In a celebrity version of The Price Is Right, a round of celebrities — including Chris Redd as Lil Wayne, Kate McKinnon as a creepy Tilda Swinton and Larry David as politician Bernie Sanders — bid on a washing machine in order to win. Alex Moffat played Thor star and Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, who was partnered up with Cyrus’ Amanda, who said, “You’re really cute … do you have a brother?”

When it was Chris and Amanda’s turn to bid (McKinnon hilariously bet David Bowie’s soul with a wink), Chris “phones a friend” and brought out Liam. Chris explains that in Australia, they use a complex bartering system as Liam says, “We bet 150 crocodile teeth, boom!” before slamming his hand down joyfully.

Sadly, the Aussie actor’s bid doesn’t pan out — David’s Bernie and his teammate, Pete Davidson, win with an 8 cent bid.

Trump Visits Manafort

In the cold open, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump visited Paul Manafort (played by Alex Moffat) at home, which confused Manafort as he remarked he thought Trump was on his way to Asia.

“Everyone does, but in fact, I sent Melania with a very convincing lookalike,” Trump said as the camera panned to a shot of Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump sitting next to a blow-up doll aboard a plane. “Believe me, my staff is much happier that the lookalike is going.”

Baldwin’s Trump then asked Moffat if he has a shiv handy for when it’s time to go to prison. “After the stuff I said about certain ethnic groups, they are really going to go to town on you with this one.”

Later in the skit, Baldwin’s Trump encouraged Manafort to take a shower with him “Gone Girl style” to make sure he isn’t wearing a wire. “Mr. President, I would never do that with you,” Moffat’s Manafot said, prompting Baldwin’s Trump to reply, “That’s what she said. Like a whole bunch of ‘shes’, speaking of which, what an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is. He could have gotten away with all of it if only he had gotten himself elected president.”

The pair are then joined by Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence and McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions, who dropped his loofah and used his trusty “half-possum” tail to hilariously pick it up. Trump later assured Manafort that he will pardon him — when he dresses as a turkey in a few weeks.

Weekend Update

Per usual, Colin Jost and Michael Che kept it real and hilarious with an extended “Weekend Update” skit. Jost briefly touched upon the Paul Manafort scandal, saying “So, I don’t know what he’s guilty of but it’s definitely not nothing. No one has three passports, a burner phone, and good intentions. Except maybe Santa Claus.”

Che’s best moment of the night was declaring he can no longer read Trump’s tweets because “I am tired of watching the president of the United States have an emotional breakdown on social media like he’s Tyrese … we shouldn’t have to worry if the president is communicating with us from his toilet!”

Mikey Day and Moffat also returned as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who hilariously has to be instructed on how to eat Fun Dip for the first time.

Miley Cyrus Performs

The “Younger” singer absolutely killed her two sets. Clad in a black dress with a fishnet lace, the star used her powerful pipes to belt out “Bad Mood.” The “Malibu” songstress also looked angelic in a cream off-the-shoulder corset top and matching pants while performing “I Would Die For You.”

Larry David Opening Monologue

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star took full advantage of his seven minute standup opportunity, where he caught flack for making controversial jokes regarding concentration camps. “I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp? I think I would,” the Seinfeld cocreator said, before pondering suitable pick up lines.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. Next week’s episode will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift will be the musical guest.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!