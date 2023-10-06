Lil Yachty’s ship may be sunk when it comes to Billie Eilish’s fans after what he said on Drake’s For All the Dogs.

Drake’s new album arrived on Friday, October 6, and with it came “Another Late Night,” a song featuring Lil Yachty, 26. In his verse, the “Black Seminole” singer rapped about ditching a lover: “I let her go, she fine as hell but baby wasn’t stylish / She had big t—ts like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing / We catch the opps, don’t want no apologies, just kiss the ring.” The line about Eilish, 21, didn’t go over well with fans online, with some calling the comment as “cringe.”

“An unknown talking about a legend,” another fan tweeted, while others joined in: “Who even is Lil Yachty LFMAO.” “He’s such a weirdo.” “And the crowd goes silent.” “And he really thought he ate that.” “That’s really unnecessary.” “I mean, she got that big chest but what a bad lyric.” “Lil Yachty wrote a bar about Billie Eilish’s t—ties, bro. WTF.”

Elsewhere on the track, Drake seemingly took a shot at ASAP Rocky. “I aint pretty flacko, bitch / this s–t really rocky,” says Drake, referencing Rocky’s nickname “Flacko” and using wordplay to address the rumored beef he has with ASAP over the latter’s relationship with Drake’s ex Rihanna.

Related: Billie Eilish’s Eye-Catching Style Evolution: Baggy Suits, Luxe Lingerie Bow down! From baggy clothes to bustiers, Billie Eilish is one of the few stars capable of a total transformation in the fashion department. Whether the superstar is stepping out in designer sets or striking a pose in super sexy lingerie, she’s proved that she has a flair for fashion. As such, it’s no surprise […]

Eilish’s struggles with her self-image and body image are well known. “It’s tough, man,” she said in a June interview with Vogue. “I think that if I was younger — like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

Yachty’s Eilish comment will likely be thrust back into the spotlight when the rumored “Another Late Night” video drops. Though Yachty had a hand in For All The Dogs’ production, this track is the only time the “Minnesota” rapper gets on the mic. In September, a fan posted footage supposedly of a Drake-Yachty music video. The clips appear to show Drake riding in a car covered in colored Christmas lights and a scene of him rapping alongside Yachty in the middle of a forest clearing.

Yachty addressed alleged footage on the September 6 episode of his podcast, “A Safe Place.”

“We were in the middle of bats–t nowhere, and it was like 3 o’clock in the morning,” said Yachty. “In retrospect, you would assume how was anyone even around in the woods by a lake? “Drake has just like these insane fans who follow him everywhere he goes.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Stars Who Have Broken Grammy Records: Beyonce, Adele and More With another year’s worth of Grammys awarded, it’s high time to check in on Grammy Award records and all the big names who have broken them over the course of the awards show’s six-decade history. Taylor Swift skipped the 2019 Grammys — instead opting to attend the British Academy Film Awards with boyfriend Joe Alwyn […]

Yachty commented that the angle of the footage was disconcerting, and he legit feared for his safety. “They were in a sniper position,” he said. “If somebody really wanted to do something, easily they could’ve [taken] a headshot.”

Eilish, for her part, has yet to address Yachty’s lyrics.