Are Steve Sanders and Janet Sosna still happily married? Lindsay Price, who played the onscreen wife of Ian Ziering’s character on the original Beverly Hills, 90210, would join the quasi-revival in a “heartbeat.”

“I would, of course I would, but I’m not — I think the original group is what the show is really all about,” the 42-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, which benefited Chrysalis’ effort to help individuals out of poverty and homelessness by providing the tools necessary to gain employment on Saturday, June 1. “In fact, I was on season 8, 9 and 10, and by the time I was on the show, there had been many people who had come off and on. So I don’t feel ownership over it. I feel more of a fan than anything else. I’m looking forward to watching it.”

Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ziering (Steve Sanders) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) started shooting BH90210 in Vancouver last month. (Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh for the first four seasons, is set to start filming this month.) The new series follows the actors portraying heightened versions of themselves getting together to make a reboot work.

Price, for her part, compared the new concept to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“I think they’re doing it in a, it’s almost like a Larry David, Curb, you know what I mean? They’re playing themselves,” she told Us at the ball, which has raised over $16.5 million since 2002. “So, it’s not like a pickup of the show as it was.”

While the Splitting Up Together star has no official plans to join the quasi-revival, Price has been in touch with her former castmates.

“I’ve seen a little bit on social, and I’ve chatted with them, Tori a bit. I don’t think there’s ever been any show in the history — I mean, I can think of a handful that had such an impact, and their roles they played were iconic,” Price told Us. “I mean, a chance for them to go back and do it again, it’s pretty phenomenal. I can’t wait.”

BH90210 is set to premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

