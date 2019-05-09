Things at SUR might still be awkward between Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix. The restaurateur doesn’t agree with her Vanderpump Rules costar’s opinion on how she treats the staff — including Tom Tom co-owners Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

“When she came to me I was totally surprised at that because I have a very jovial relationship with the Tom’s,” Lisa, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of Baskin-Robbins Mother’s Day Fancy Cone Dessert on Wednesday, May 8. “You’ve seen on the show when they show up with dollar bills for the $50,000 or showed up drunk at Caesars. Tom was very much a bar man, not a manager. He was very much having fun with us and maybe Ariana misconstrued that.”

While Lisa told Us that she is “open to conversation” with her staff and costars, Ariana’s remarks on the Vanderpump Rules aftershow upset her.

“In the after show when she said, ‘I’ll just be your f—-king minion,’ … I don’t look at any of my staff like minion,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained. “It’s very sad because I really value my staff and I think that shows in the show for seven years and I’ve had many, many staff working for me many years.”

She concluded: “If anyone feels like that they shouldn’t be working for me. Many of my staff have worked for me for five or 10 years, so it’s hard to hear.”

The SUR bartender, who joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 2 after working for Lisa’s restaurant Villa Blanca, made headlines for confronting her boss over how she treats Tom Tom co-owners Sandoval and Schwartz. After their conversation aired on the Vanderpump Rules finale, Ariana dissed Lisa on the after show.

“Literally as the words were coming out of my mouth, I realized that it was a completely pointless endeavor,” Ariana said on April 29. “She’ll never take what I’m saying seriously. I’ll always be her, like, minion, you know? What is the point? All I’m going to do is make her mad. … She’ll get vindictive. She’ll try to get back at me for having this opinion and these concerns, so you know what? Screw it. I’ll just go back to my f–-king corner and stay out of it and live my life.”

Vanderpump Dogs employee John Sessa stood up for Lisa on Sunday, May 5, tweeting, “How disrespectful and disloyal @ariana2525 to @LisaVanderpump – someone who has given you a job for eight years and countless opportunities. … Enjoy your new $2M home.”

Ariana clapped back, pointing out that they’ve “been friends for years.”

“[We’ve] have had plenty of deep conversations about this stuff,” she wrote. “You tweeting this little prepared paragraph instead of just texting me is very telling.”

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Monday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

