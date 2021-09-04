Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'Pump Rules' Season 9: Not for the 'Fainthearted'

When will the wait be over? Lisa Vanderpump recently spilled the tea on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, and it sounds like it’s shaping up to be one of the best yet.

“As always, it’s very well-produced, because there’s a lot of content, there’s a lot of great music, there’s a lot of great visuals,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Febreze. “But it also moves very quickly. This show’s never been for the fainthearted!”

A lot has changed at SUR since season 8, which aired in 2020 but was mostly filmed in 2019. Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder were let go from the series after season 8 wrapped. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, meanwhile, have become moms.

Despite all that change, Lisa thinks the person who’ll shake things up the most this season is Brock Davies, who’s engaged to Scheana, 36.

“He brings definitely some surprises,” the U.K. native told Us. “And that whole relationship is a little … eye-opening.”

Asked who she thinks has changed the most since season 1, the Bravo personality couldn’t settle on just one cast member.

“I think I’ve seen Ariana [Madix] grow up,” she explained. “I’ve seen [Tom] Sandoval. [Tom] Schwartz is still very much a puppy dog. I’ve seen a lot of maturity in some of them, for sure, because a lot of them have worked for me for years prior to being on the show. So, just to see them taking chances — I mean, they’ve bought their own houses, they have a modicum of responsibility in having children. So yeah, there’s been quite a lot of growth.”

Earlier this year, Ariana, 36, told Us that filming for season 9 had been complicated. “It’s peaks and valleys — very high highs and some moments that have just been very hard as well,” she said in June. “But I think that means it’s probably going to be [good TV]. Whenever it’s really hard for you as a person, you can always assume it’s going to be great for other people to watch.”

Asked if the new episodes would address a potential marriage for Ariana and Sandoval, Lisa wouldn’t give a straight answer.

“I’m not gonna tell you the whole season,” she joked. “You’ve gotta tune in, and you’re gonna love it.”

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon