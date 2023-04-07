An unlikely pairing. Lisa Vanderpump opened up about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion during a new interview with pal Steve-O.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, discussed all things Scandoval with the Jackass star, 48, during the Thursday, April 6, episode of his “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast. To start, the stunt performer asked the Bravo personality whether Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair is “not the greatest thing that could ever happen” from the perspective of a TV producer.

“Well, obviously you look for great ratings, and it has produced that,” the Simply Divine author replied. “But after 11 years with these people — kids, they were, when they first started working for me about 14, 15 years ago — I’m very emotionally invested in them. So, I feel like I’ve been on so many journeys with them. Of course it’s fantastic television, but at a great price.”

The former Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump host went on to emphasize that the affair and Sandoval’s subsequent split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix was “so unexpected” for everyone involved. “We weren’t filming then. We weren’t prepared for this,” she continued. “We’ve just shot the reunion, and it was very, very intense and emotional. And I love them all, all their follies and foibles. I love them all very much.”

Steve-O, for his part, admitted that he thinks Sandoval, 40, is “gorgeous” despite the scandal he caused in the Pump Rules universe.

“I think Ariana might disagree with you right now,” Vanderpump quipped. “I think she referred to him as a ‘piece of s–t’ in the reunion.”

The MTV personality — whose real name is Stephen Glover — acknowledged the TomTom co-owner’s flaws, adding, “With that said, he is one good-looking piece of s–t.”

Vanderpump, who noted that she and Steve-O are friendly because they share an interest in dog rescue, said that “all” of the Pump Rules stars are “beautiful people,” but she also credited them with knowing how to deliver on the drama.

“These people really give it all. They don’t sit there in the corner,” the U.K. native explained. “I’m not saying they’re trained, because they’re not trained at all. The kind of people that are good for reality television are people that really express themselves honestly. And when you do 10 hours of that and they’re all sitting there, that’s a lot of honesty.”

After the reunion taped last month, Andy Cohen confirmed that it was “really confrontational” and “really emotional” for all parties. “Nothing was left unsaid,” the Bravo exec, 54, said in an Instagram Story video shared in March. An airdate for the reunion has not yet been announced.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.