



Move over, Hannah Brown. Lizzo may be the leading lady the Bachelorette franchise has been waiting for.

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared her interest in starring on The Bachelorette. However, her turn as the show’s star would only occur if her NSFW conditions were met.

“Do I watch The Bachelorette? No, but you know what, bitch? I would love to be the Bachelorette,” Lizzo, 31, told the magazine in a Thursday, July 25, interview. “Do I have to be on The Bachelor to be the Bachelorette? If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever.”

The Hustlers actress then revealed that the “men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes.” Her requirements took a more explicit turn when she declared that “it would be mandatory to get my p–sy eaten at least once on the whole season.”

“It would have to be filmed,” she continued. “It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know. The kids gotta learn someday.”

Lizzo’s interest in the Bachelorette’s leading role aside, she is fully embracing being a single lady. She opened up to Cosmopolitan about how one can have a “relationship” with themselves.

“Take yourself out to dinner, take yourself on dates, masturbate, f–k yourself,” she said. “You know what I’m saying? Cozy up with yourself and watch your favorite TV show. Talk to yourself out loud. Put on outfits and compliment yourself. Be the partner to yourself that you want.”

If ABC were to grant Lizzo her demands, she would become the franchise’s second black Bachelorette after Rachel Lindsay.

The former attorney, 34, first appeared on the franchise as a fan favorite on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017. She was later cast as the Bachelorette for season 13, and ultimately found love with husband-to-be, Bryan Abasolo. The couple are expected to wed in Mexico in August.

Lindsay spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about her experience being the only black lead in franchise history at the Bachelorette’s reunion special in April. At the time, she detailed her disappointment with the franchise’s lack of diversity among its leads.

“It was sad for me to look around the room and [see that] no one else looked like me,” she told Us. “It was sad for me to be the sole representation for women of color.”

Brown’s journey on The Bachelorette will come to a close in a two-night season finale airing on ABC Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

