Bachelorette star Hannah Brown’s sex confession didn’t just shock the audience! Rachel Lindsay revealed that she was caught off guard when the former beauty queen admitted that she slept with a contestant in a windmill.

“I’m gonna assume that they’re alluding to what happened in the fantasy suite. I mean, I was surprised she was so bold and forthcoming with it,” the season 13 Bachelorette told Michael Strahan and guest cohost KeKe Palmer on ABC’s Strahan and Sara on Tuesday, July 9. “But I mean, she owns it so more power to her.”

Hannah made headlines earlier this month after she revealed she “f—ked” on the final four.

“I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f–king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” she told Luke Parker in the show’s July 1 promo. “I f–ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

Fans of the ABC dating series put the pieces together and realized Hannah was seemingly referring to Jed Wyatt. While the aspiring country singer appeared to be the frontrunner going into the hometown dates, Jed’s family expressed their concerns to the former Miss Alabama about his ability to balance his career and an engagement.

When asked what she thought of Jed’s hometown date with Hannah, Rachel did not hold back, hinting at the allegations that he had a girlfriend before he joined the show.

“How does the saying go? Mama knows best,” Rachel said on Tuesday. “And mama sat back there and she was like, ‘Mmhm, I’m not having it. Just a couple of months ago, wasn’t there another girl sitting on this couch?’”

She continued: ”The writing was definitely on the wall, all she needs to do, is read it. Or for Jed, sing it.”

Now, Rachel is rooting for Peter Weber to end up with Hannah.

“I think Peter won me over at hometowns,” she explained. “So he’s a frontrunner for me, I think she might go for Peter.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!