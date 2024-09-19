Your account
‘Love Is Blind’ Heads to DC in 1st Trailer for Season 7 as Singles Already Ponder a ‘Throuple’

By

The Love Is Blind pods are officially open in Washington, D.C. and, as the season 7 trailer promises, there’s no shortage of drama in the singles’ quest for love.

“We’re on Love Is Blind / to love we may find / at the altar we’ll decide,” Leo, 31, says, reciting a poem to the other men in the pods. “And if we like the same girl / back off, she’s mine!”

The Netflix experiment heads to the nation’s capital for season 7, in which many of the contestants work in government and are even curious about their matches’ political affiliations.

“Did you vote in the last election?” Monica, 37, asks one of her pod dates. (The camera cuts before his response.)

Elsewhere, 33-year-old Brittany is clear on what she’s searching for. “So, I’m obviously a trophy wife,” the esthetician quips in a confessional.

Other cast members joke about being involved in “a little love triangle” or “a throuple,” teasing potential overlap in connections.

“Is he the best person for you or is he just the first person to tell you, ‘I love you?’” Leo later asks one of his dates.

Despite plenty of drama, it is clear that multiple couples took the plunge and got engaged sight unseen.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Adam Rose/Netflix

“Things are growing emotionally, physically, [and] certainly inside his pants,” Monica teases of her fiancé.

Other fiancées, however, end up questioning their men’s intentions and actions to walk down the aisle at all.

Two weeks before our wedding, this is something I should have known,” Ashley, 32, tearfully tells her partner.

Monica was also in tears by a certain moment, stating, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

The season 7 couples that say “I do,” will join the growing ranks of Love Is Blind success stories. There are currently nine couples who are still married with two of them — season 3’s Alexa and Brennon Lemieux and season 4’s Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski — welcoming the first Love Is Blind babies earlier this year.

All of the happily married couples now concur that love truly is blind with the show’s hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, agreeing that the experiment is a tried-and-true success.

“It’s fascinating,” Nick, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!”

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 premiere on Netflix Wednesday, October 2.

