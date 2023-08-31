Maci Bookout was distraught upon learning ex Ryan Edwards had overdosed.

In a Wednesday, August 30, teaser for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci, 32, becomes emotional when recalling the harrowing incident.

“When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that’s truly the first time I was genuinely scared,” she shares as the camera cuts to a serious-looking conversation between Maci and her 15-year-old son, Bentley, whom she shares with Ryan, 35. While the brief clip doesn’t feature Maci and Bentley talking, it shows the mother and son looking serious.

“It’s so hard,” she cries in a confessional.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal the timeline of Ryan’s overdose, the Tennessee native was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck in April, per the arrest affidavit obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Ryan — who had already been arrested twice at the beginning of 2023 — was booked for simple possession of a controlled substance and a DUI following the accident, during which “the vehicle’s front driver’s side tire hit the curb on the center median where the vehicle then came to a stop.”

Ryan was found with a bag containing a “crystal type substance,” the report stated, as well as a “second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder.” When he arrived at the hospital, he “advised he snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance.” (According to the report, Ryan was treated with Narcan — an over-the-counter medication that “rapidly reverses an opioid overdose,” per the National Institutes of Health — and “eventually regained consciousness.”)

Later that month, Ryan was sentenced to nearly one year in jail after pleading guilty to harassing wife Mackenzie Edwards earlier that year. (Mackenzie — who shares 8-year-old son Jagger and 5-year-old daughter Stella with Ryan — filed for divorce in February.)

During Ryan’s stint in jail, Maci exclusively told Us that his bond with Bentley had actually grown stronger.

“I think as crazy as it is, because he is in jail right now, he shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing,” she shared in July, ahead of the season 2 premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “It makes me feel good as the mom to just know that like, although Ryan made really bad decisions and is paying the consequences for them, I’m glad to see that that hasn’t stopped him from showing up or, like, calling and communicating because in the past that would’ve halted everything.”

Ryan was released from jail and into a halfway house that same month — and he seems to be keeping up with his relationship with Bentley.

On August 27, Bentley shared a photo posing with his father, stepdad Taylor McKinney and grandfather Larry Edwards on the golf course.

“Family,” the teen captioned the sweet image.

Ryan was also photographed in seemingly good spirits while estranged wife Mackenzie visited him at the treatment center earlier this month.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.