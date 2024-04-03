It’s been nearly three years since Rachel Gordillo went through a Married at First Sight divorce, and she’s ready to spill all the tea on her bond with her fellow season 13 participants.

“So, in the bachelorette parties, we all exchanged our phone numbers [and] immediately have our group chat,” Rachel, 36, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, April 3, tell-all episode of MAFS. “We all felt very uncomfortable speaking about sex on camera. Like, three of us were in education [and] so, we all said, ‘No one say anything.’”

Rachel was one of the season 13 brides when the Lifetime experiment came to Houston, Texas, and aired in 2021, alongside Bao Huong Hoang, Michaela Clark, Brett Layton and Myrla Feria. (None of the season 13 marriages ultimately panned out.)

“We had a mole in our group text,” Rachel adds. “Someone told their producer that we had done this and on the wedding day, they were like, ‘We heard you did this pact.’”

She continues, “And I’m like [texting the group chat], ‘Who spilled the beans or whatever?’ But, I don’t know [who did]. I really don’t know.”

Rachel will be one of the panelists on Wednesday’s “Former Cast Tell All” special, alongside Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner (season 1), Bennett Kirschner (season 11), Paige Banks (season 12) and Airris Williams (season 16).

According to an official logline for the episode, the most “memorable” and “controversial” MAFS alumni will return to share behind-the-scenes gossip and inside information from their seasons.

Rachel will appear solo, having divorced her season 13 spouse José San Miguel Jr. in December 2021.

“After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways. It’s a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future,” Rachel and José, now 38, said in a statement to Us at the time. “The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last eight-plus months.”

The “Former Cast Tell All” airs one week before the bombshell season 17 cast reunion, where the Denver participants will rehash their experiences. None of the five couples that exchanged vows during the Colorado iteration opted to remain married by Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.