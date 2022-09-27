Getting down to the core issue. Married at First Sight season 15 couple Alexis Williams and Justin Hall sat down with relationship expert DeVon Franklin to chat about their conflicts.

“Let’s talk about the club,” DeVon says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, September 28, episode of the Lifetime series.

Justin, 33, feels like he gets “parts of her” on the weekends, seeing Alexis, 29, for only a few hours. The New Jersey native, for her part, reasons that she has friends that she’d like to see.

DeVon senses this isn’t about her social life and asks about how Alexis feels when she’s in the club. “I have such a tough job, and I have to be in control so much,” the marketing specialist explains. “Just to let loose and let my hair down — I love it. I love that kind of, just that freedom.”

She doesn’t feel very carefree with her new husband. “I feel smothered,” she admits.

Justin says that “it’s hurtful” to hear she feels that way. “I don’t want to smother her,” he explains. “I want her to have her freedom. I never wanted to be that guy, you know? To hear it, I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m that guy.'”

Married at First Sight couples meet at the altar, moments before saying “I do.” Justin and Alexis are still getting to know each other as individuals while figuring out their new dynamic as a married pair.

The MAFS expert reframes their conversation to explore how to improve their situation. “It’s about ‘In my marriage, I’m repressed.’ What would your marriage need to look like for your marriage to represent the freedom you really want?” he asks Alexis.

“Just us doing it together,” she says, explaining, “I want to take all that life has to offer, whether that’s traveling, whether that’s hiking, whether that’s extreme sports.”

Justin notes that he likes all those activities. “Not only are there commonalities, not only is there a connection, but it seems like you have a strong commitment to her freedom. So I would really encourage you to spend some time [contemplating] what’s the best, free-est, securest version of ‘we’ that [you two] can create? And what are those activities that fuel that?” DeVon asked.

They’ve been focused on themselves as individuals for so long, but they now have to adjust to being a team. The self-help author confirms that Justin has “no problem” with Alexis wanting that feeling of freedom. The logistics specialist, in turn, opens up about his true concern.

“I feel like I have a potential chance of losing her,” he admits.

That might be exactly what his wife needs to hear. “I’m proud of you,” Alexis smiles. “I’m so proud of you.”

Married at First Sight season 15 airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.