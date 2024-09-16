It was all love between Martin Short and Selena Gomez at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The Only Murders in the Building stars may not have taken home any gold on television’s biggest night Sunday, September 15, but they put their cute bond on full display as they presented an award with costar Steve Martin.

“I got you, baby,” Short, 74, was heard sweetly telling Gomez, 32, as they took the stage with Martin to present the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. (The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home the prize.)

The Only Murders trio were one of the night’s highlights and clearly enjoyed themselves onstage as they descended into laughter while presenting the award. Gomez teased that her costars were on the verge of becoming “childless cat ladies.”

In another gag, Gomez said, “The Emmy Awards! What a magical evening it’s been trying to remember people’s names,” before Short added that they were “pretending that we’ve seen their shows.”

I love that you can hear Martin Short say ‘I got you baby’ to Selena Gomez as they’re walking out on stage at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/xkeOxsEY3m — Mara Webster 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Mara_Webster) September 16, 2024

Gomez, Short and Martin, 79, all went home empty-handed on Sunday, though it was still a special night for Gomez, who scored her first nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Jean Smart ultimately won the award for Hacks, while The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, beating Short and Martin.

Short also had viewers eagle-eyed as he was spotted sitting next to another Only Murders costar, Meryl Streep, amid persistent dating rumors. The pair smiled and whispered to each other while watching White accept his award.

The pair’s Emmys appearance comes after months of speculation about their offscreen relationship, which ramped up after they sat next to each other at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. In January, a rep for Short denied that the two, who play love interests on the Hulu series, were dating, saying in a statement, “They are just very good friends, nothing more.”

In August, the duo fueled the romance speculation yet again when they were spotted holding hands at the season 4 premiere afterparty of their show in Los Angeles.

Later that month, Short raved about his dynamic with Streep, telling Extra, “I think it’s been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person.”

Streep was married to Don Gummer for 45 years before confirming their split in October 2023. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” Streep’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.