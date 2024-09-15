Former Bachelorette Jenn Tran decided to shoot her shot with Max Strus — and the NBA star took note.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard seemingly followed Jenn, 26, on Instagram days after she confessed a crush on him. During her recent appearance on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast, Jenn sent a message to Strus, 28.

“Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here, I’m ready,” she said on the Thursday, September 12, episode. “I really like basketball.”

Minutes before admitting her interest in Strus, Jenn revealed she also had her eyes on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“If Jayson Tatum, my celebrity crush, came up to me and asked me to go on a date, I don’t think I could say yes yet because it would be messy,” she said.

Jenn explained that she’s going to have “trust issues for awhile” following her split from ex-fiancé Devin Strader. “That’s not to say Jayson Tatum can’t slide into my DMs,” Jenn said.

After learning that Tatum, 26, is reportedly dating Ella Mai, Jenn changed her tune by vocalizing her interest in Strus.

Jenn’s declaration of her interest in the NBA players came days after viewers watched she and Devin, 28, both propose to each other during The Bachelorette season 21 finale. During the live portion of After the Final Rose, Jenn revealed that Devin called off the engagement over the phone.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Jenn said, claiming that Devin said he “regretted” the engagement. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

While Devin initially said he was “regretfully late” on informing Jenn of his change of heart, he later released a 13-minute video revealing his side of the breakup.

Devin explained in the Tuesday, September 10, clip that he chose to share text messages between him and Jenn in an attempt to “give a little more context into the situation.” Hours later, Devin took to his Instagram Story to apologize for sharing “sensitive information.” The post has since been deleted.

While reflecting on the aftermath of her and Devin’s split, Jenn said she had “no idea” why he chose to share their text messages.

“When you get engaged to somebody [or] when you’re dating somebody, your first thought is never, ‘Oh, my gosh, these texts might be blasted for the whole world to see.’ Like, that is such an invasion of privacy,” she said during the Thursday episode.

She continued, “I felt so betrayed, so disrespected and, honestly, just upset and disappointed. I don’t have a problem with him going out there and saying what he needs to say, but I have a problem with him invading my privacy and releasing texts without telling me [and] without giving me notice.”