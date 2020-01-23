Meghan King Edmonds has been through a lot — but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t return to reality TV. The mother of three, 35, first appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 9 and joined the main cast for seasons 10 through 12. So, would she go back now?

“I don’t live in Orange County, so that’s difficult! You do have to live in Orange County,” she told Us Weekly exclusively during an interview with Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, as the three women promoted their new “Intimate Knowledge” podcast.

When Darville, a sex and intimacy coach, suggested Edmonds join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Edmonds quipped, “They’ve never had a Housewife go from one city to another. But you never know!”

She later added that while she doesn’t watch much TV, she tries to “keep up with the gist” of RHOC.

“I have a lot of other things to keep up with, but I try to keep up just out of respect for the producers and the team that kind of became my family over the past few years. I try,” she shared.

The blogger would, however, be open to returning to the reality show — but not as a main cast member.

“I would totally love to come back as a friend. I would love that,” she told Us. “I think I’m in a place where I could do that, so maybe I will!”

While she isn’t part of the cast at the moment, she does keep up with the drama surrounding Vicki Gunvalson and agrees with many in thinking she should leave the show.

“I kind of feel like she should have gone a long time ago, personally, if I’m being honest,” the Bravo alum said. “I heard a rumor that Orange County is going through some drastic changes but I feel like there’s that rumor every year, so you never know. I literally text production and all the cast and ask them if rumors are true and they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know!’ Nobody knows!”

Edmonds is in the midst of a divorce from Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares son Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 19 months.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan