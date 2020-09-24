A royal surprise! Meghan Markle sent a sweet message to contestant Archie Williams on the Wednesday, September 23, finale of America’s Got Talent.

“Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name,” the 39-year-old Suits alum began in a video message. “So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do.”

Meghan, who seemingly filmed the video from the California home she shares with Prince Harry, added, “We’re in your corner, have a good night.”

Williams, who shares a name with Meghan and Harry’s 15-month-old son, went viral in May after he revealed during his audition that he spent 37 years in prison for crimes he didn’t commit.

“I knew I was innocent, I didn’t commit a crime,” Williams, who was released in March 2019 after being wrongly convicted of aggravated rape and attempted murder, explained. “But being a poor Black kid, I didn’t have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana. Days turned into weeks, into months, into years and into decades. It’s like a nightmare.”

While Williams wowed Meghan and judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel with his singing skills throughout the competition, he lost to Brandon Leake, a spoken-word poet, during Wednesday’s finale.

Joined by Harry, Meghan made another rare TV appearance on the first-ever Time100 special on Tuesday, September 22. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged people to vote in a clip from their house in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara, California.

“Every four years, we’re told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” Meghan said. “When we vote our values are put into action, and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter — because you do — and you deserve to be heard.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now, a source revealed that the couple are ready to expand their family with baby No. 2.

“Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” the source said. “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!”