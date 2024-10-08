Meghan Markle still has nothing but love for her former Suits costars.

“We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons,” Patrick J. Adams replied to a fan asking about his and Markle’s relationship via Reddit on Sunday, October 6. “[But] upon hearing about the [Suits rewatch] podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in anyway [sic].”

Adams, 43, noted that it’s “so lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart.”

Adams launched “Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast” with former costar Sarah Rafferty on September 24. Markle, 43, played Rachel Zane, a paralegal and love interest of Adams’ character Mike Ross, on the USA Network legal drama from 2011 to 2018. Like Markle, Adams left the series after season 7 in 2018. (The series ran for nine seasons through 2019.)

While reflecting on his life after Suits, Adams shared fond memories of working on the series. “I care deeply about this job [and] this part and [worked] long and hard to make the best version of it,” he responded to another Reddit user. “So, to hear that it’s connected with so many people is a big reason why I wanted to go back and watch it all. I wanna honor the show in a different way than I did when I was shooting it, if that makes sense.”

Markle also has experience in the podcast world, having hosted her Spotify original podcast, “Archetypes,” in 2022. Though the show was not renewed for a second season, the Duchess of Sussex signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media back in February.

“Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” Markle told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Our plan [is] to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.” (Royal expert Richard Eden told the Daily Mail in April that Markle’s new podcast was pushed back to 2025.)

During the October 1 episode of the Suits rewatch podcast, Adams recalled working alongside Markle, noting that it was “pretty clear” she would get the role of Rachel after the two of them did a chemistry read. “It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else,” he gushed.

Markle may be busy with her own business endeavors, but Rafferty, 51, is hopeful she will pop on her and Adams’ show down the line. “Everybody’s invited, and everybody has been so supportive,” the actress, who played Donna Paulson on Suits, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month.

She added: “It’s amazing. I’ve just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can’t wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had.”