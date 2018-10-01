Getting back into the ring! Meghan McCain will be returning to her cohosting gig on The View more than a month after the death of her father, Senator John McCain.

“I will be getting back on the horse ⁦@TheView⁩ Monday October 8th,” the 33-year-old tweeted on Monday, October 1. “Thank you all for your patience & understanding.”

Alongside the announcement, Meghan posted an editorial cartoon by The Arizona Republic’s Steve Benson, a drawing depicting her as a boxer prepping for a fight and lacing on a boxing glove emblazoned with the word “Dad.”

The former Fox News contributor also quoted Rocky Balboa in her tweet, writing, “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.”

John McCain died at home in Arizona at August 25, a day after his family announced the longtime U.S. Senator would be discontinuing medical treatment for his brain cancer. He was 81.

During her eulogy at her father’s funeral on September 1, Meghan praised her father as she appeared to take a dig at President Donald Trump. “He was a great man,” she told her fellow attendees. “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.”

The Republican columnist’s cohosts on The View acknowledged her absence during the season 22 premiere three days later. “Meghan is spending time with her family,” Whoopi Goldberg said before praising Meghan’s eulogy. “It was quite an emotional farewell. Meghan was extraordinary talking about him.”

Meghan has starred on The View since 2017. Aside from Goldberg, her costars in Season 22 are Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman.

The View airs on ABC on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

