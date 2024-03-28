Former Bachelorette Michelle Young is excited to see Jenn Tran take her next steps to finding The One.

“I’m incredibly happy for her,” Young, 30, said in an interview with Extra published on Wednesday, March 27. “I think when it comes down to it, it’s a difficult position to be in to start off with.”

While Young, who was the lead of season 18, acknowledged that Bachelor Nation is “supportive at times,” the love for the Bachelorette doesn’t always translate online. She admitted that being The Bachelorette can be a “pretty difficult position” especially when you’re representing an entire community, which is what Tran, 26, will be doing as the first Asian American bachelorette.

“There are moments where you might not be the fan favorite and you know Bachelor Nation is not necessarily reflective of the representation of love across the board,” Young explained. “So I think it’s really special that she gets that opportunity and I hope that people give grace and understanding to just that role and the pressure that it carries.”

Related: Meet Jenn Tran's 'Bachelorette' Suitors — Including 1 'BiP' Alum's Brother Shortly after announcing Jenn Tran as the new Bachelorette, ABC dropped photos of the 28 men who may be contestants on her season. “EARLY LOOK ALERT. 👀 We’re giving you a sneak peek at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette!” the show’s official Facebook account captioned the shots. “Leave a 🌹 […]

Young confessed that she got the chance to talk to Tran before she was announced as the series’ next lead and gushed that she seems like a “phenomenal person.”

“She’s so down to Earth, so hardworking. Her intentions are in the correct spot and she has a lot on her shoulders and she’s definitely there for the, oh my god, [the] ‘right reasons,’” she teased. “She’s definitely there to find her person and she’s a great person to be in that position to showcase that representation.”

While Young acknowledged that many Bachelor Nation fans had others in mind from Joey Graziadei’s season for the role, she noted it is “incredibly important” that the audience can be “truly open to seeing other types of love stories.”

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

Tran was selected to be the next Bachelorette after season 28 finalist Daisy Kent turned down the gig.

“I feel so, so grateful and so honored, to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise,” Tran said after the casting decision was announced during the season 28 Bachelor finale on Monday, March 25. “And now to be here today saying … I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like, I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Maria Georgas, who was a fan favorite from Graziadei’s season, congratulated her pal on the exciting opportunity.

“When I tell you how happy I am for her you best believe it. We were there for each other. Always,” Georgas, 29, captioned a clip of the two holding hands at a rose ceremony. “I’ll be cheering her on every step of the way. She deserves this moment. And it’s HERS. The representation alone is doing so many little girls proud who can look up and see a beautiful Asian woman bless our screens. You go Jenn!!! Go get your man!!!”

Young meanwhile, accepted a proposal from Nayte Olukoya in December 2021, but the twosome confirmed their split in June 2022. She moved on with boyfriend Jack Leius in October 2023.