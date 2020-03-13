It’s safe to call Mindy Kaling a Swiftie! After watching Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary, the actress had nothing but praise for the singer.

“I absolutely loved #MissAmericana, the @taylorswift13 documentary,” the Office alum, 40, tweeted on Thursday, March 12. “I loved her music but now I love her (that’s weird to say about someone I’ve never met).”

Kaling continued, “If you make your own art, if you’ve ever been underestimated, if you love and worry about your mom, it’s a must see!”

This is far from the first time Kaling has expressed her love for the 30-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer. In 2015, the Mindy Project had to choose whether she was Team Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus or Nicki Minaj during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I’m team Taylor,” she said at the time, then joking, “I was miffed not to be in [her] ‘Bad Blood’ [music video], and I sometimes lie to people and say that I was in ‘Bad Blood.’”

Two years earlier, Kaling tweeted about how she wanted to be related to the Grammy winner. “I wish Taylor Swift and I were the youngest and oldest sisters, respectively, of a large Jane Austen-y type family,” the Late Night actress-screenwriter wrote.

Swift premiered her Miss Americana doc, a film that borrows its title from her Lover track of the same name, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. Fans of the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, Kaling included, got to see the movie after it hit Netflix later that month.

The documentary followed Swift wrapping up her Reputation era and working on her follow-up record, Lover. The film also featured intimate details about Swift, including her political awakening after a period of silence on the matter.

“Using my voice to try to advocate was the only choice to make. Because I’ve talked about equality and sung about it in songs like ‘Welcome to New York,’ but we are at a point where human rights are being violated,” Swift explained to Variety in January. “When you’re saying that certain people can be kicked out of a restaurant because of who they love or how they identify, and these are actual policies that certain politicians vocally stand behind, and they disguise them as family values, that is sinister. So, so dark.”