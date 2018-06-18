The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards included huge stars and huge moments, including moving speeches by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and Trailblazer Award winner Lena Waithe. The show, which taped on Saturday, June 16, and aired on Monday, June 18, also included a great deal of laughs, thanks to host Tiffany Haddish.

Watch the top moments in the videos below:

Tiffany Haddish Glows

The show’s host rocked many looks during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, but opened the show wearing a baby bump and the white dress Cardi B wore in April when she revealed she was pregnant. “Oh, is that you Michael B. Jordan? Oh, you fine as hell. You so sexy, you could probably look a girl in her eyes and get her pregnant … Y’all just witnessed the first immaculate conception and pregnancy reveal all at the same time,” she said.

Lena Waithe Wins Big

Common presented the Trailblazer Award to Lena Waithe. While saying she was “extremely grateful” for the honor, it was because of other trailblazers who paved the way. “I want to do what we as society should have done a long time ago – and that’s give them the glory and shine they deserve,” she said, urging the audience to honor those who were recognized in the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning.

Michael B. Jordan Makes Roseanne Jab

When Michael B. Jordan scored the Golden Popcorn for his role in Black Panther, he took the opportunity to shade Roseanne Barr. “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain. I thought Roseanne had this in the bag,” Jordan, 31, said at the show, causing quite the reaction. He then thanked the fans for supporting villain Erik Killmonger.

Millie Bobby Brown Stands Up to Bullies

While she couldn’t attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards because of a knee injury, Millie Bobby Brown joined via video when winning the Golden Popcorn for Best Performance in a Show for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. After thanking Netflix and the show creators, she took the opportunity to call out bullies. “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it. There should be no space in this world for bullying and I’m not going to tolerate it. And neither should any of you,” the actress, 14, said. “If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, message me on Instagram.”

Chris Pratt Gets Generation Award

When Chris Pratt took home the big honor of the night, he pointed out nine rules to live by that he wanted to pass along, which included breathe, be careful what you do with your soul and “don’t be a turd.” He also honored his 5-year-old son Jack, telling him he loved him “more than anything in the world.” His speech also included many notes about his faith. “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that, I do,” he said, before encouraging his fans to pray. “God bless you.”

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans

Tiffany Haddish presented Lady Gaga with the Golden Popcorn for Best Documentary for Gaga: Five Foot Two. When she accepted the award, she revealed, “I recently found out I’m five-foot-three and three quarters. I’m so, so sorry.” She then presented the award for Best Movie to “Black mother f—kin’ Panther.”



