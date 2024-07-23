NCIS: Hawai’i won’t be returning for a fourth season, but fans of the show will have access to two hours of bonus features in the near future.

Paramount Home Entertainment is set to release the complete series of NCIS: Hawai’i via DVD on Tuesday, October 8. The special features included with the DVD set include a gag reel, a special titled “Ruah’s Rules: Directing NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i” and “NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3: The Third Wave.”

Us Weekly confirmed on April 26 that — just ahead of the show’s third season finale — CBS had canceled NCIS: Hawai’i. (Part one of the finale aired on April 29 while the second part premiered on May 6, serving as the show’s official sendoff.)

The NCIS spinoff series premiered in 2021 and starred Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. Noah Mills appeared as Jesse Boone along with Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik. NCIS: Los Angeles alum LL Cool J joined the show during its third season to reprise his role as Sam Hanna.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

“This show meant so much to me… and more every day I find, to lots of people,” Lachey, 43, shared via Instagram following the show’s cancellation. “As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV.”

As the first female lead of an NCIS series, Lachey said that the show taught her how to “push the envelope” and “break glass ceilings.”

“I encourage you ALL to as well!” she concluded. “Anything we dream is ours for the taking, no matter what the circumstance!”

CBS executives were forced to speak out following the show’s end after fans shared their disappointment with the cancellation.

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in May. “Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately, we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

Related: How Many ‘NCIS’ Shows Are There? The NCIS family just keeps growing — with six existing or former shows and two more on the way as of 2024. While many fans might think the naval intelligence-based franchise began with NCIS, that’s not the case. The flagship NCIS show was actually JAG, which debuted on NBC in 1995. The series followed military […]

When asked about reversing the cancellation, Reisenbach offered a hard no.

Days later, NCIS: Hawai’i viewers started a Change.org petition in a last-ditch effort to keep the show afloat. The petition has since garnered over 47,200 signatures.

“NCIS: Hawai’i has been more than just a television show for many of us. Over the past three years, it has become a beacon of representation and inspiration, changing lives in ways unimaginable,” the petition’s message read. “It’s not just about the thrilling plotlines or the engaging characters; it’s about what they stand for and how they’ve touched our hearts.”