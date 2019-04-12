Bringing up the past. Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes addressed the latter’s past infidelities in a new clip from the second half of the show’s reunion special obtained by Page Six.

In the clip, Andy Cohen asked the couple if the businessman, 63, got upset about the 51-year-old Glee alum’s tendency to overshare. “Yeah,” NeNe admitted. “He gets on me about revealing a lot of things.”

“I think that there are limits,” the investor explained. “I think spoon feed ‘em. Don’t shovel-feed ‘em.”

“There’s a lot of things I don’t say. Greg knows that.” The Watch What Happens Live host, 50, then took things one step further, asking if he was upset by the fact that the Celebrity Apprentice vet was open with her castmates about Gregg’s affair.

“That was so long ago,” he replied. “That really just doesn’t have any weight. The hurt from that got removed from me a long time ago.”

When the radio host suggested that maybe the pain hadn’t been removed from NeNe, who appeared visibly uncomfortable during the question, she conceded, “Maybe.”

NeNe confessed while playing Truth or Dare with Shamari DeVoe that Gregg had cheated on her in previously unaired footage of the Bravo hit, which was shared in December 2018.

“Has there ever been any infidelity in your marriage?” DeVoe, 39, asked, to which the actress responded, “Yes. [It was] Gregg. There [were] many days when I just thought I was gonna divorce Gregg,” she said at the time.

NeNe later wondered in a YouTube video in March if Gregg’s June 2018 cancer diagnosis could be karmic retribution for his affair.

“You look at the person and be like, ‘How much is that karma?’ Now, that ain’t right, right? But you’re human. OK? And you look at the person and say, ‘You did so many different things to me. Is this the payback?’ You hope not. … I’m taking about a caretaker now, caretaker. ‘Maybe you’re getting it back from that time you cheated on me.’ … You don’t ever know. You don’t ever know.”

The TV personality and her spouse celebrated Gregg’s completion of six months of chemotherapy earlier this month.

“It’s been a long emotional ride for our entire family!” NeNe wrote on Instagram on April 3. “Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!”

The pair, who divorced after 14 years of marriage in 2011, remarried in 2013. They share son Brentt Leakes, 20. (NeNe is also the mother of son Bryson, 29, from a previous relationship.)

Part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion will premiere on April 14 on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

