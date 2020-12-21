NeNe Leakes Asks Fans to Boycott ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ After Exit

Months after confirming she wouldn’t be back for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes is still not happy with Bravo.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” the 53-year-old reality TV personality tweeted on Monday, December 21. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

She added, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”

Leakes starred on the first seven seasons of RHOA before her original exit in 2015. While the Glee actress returned for season 10 in 2017, news broke earlier this year that she wouldn’t be back for season 13.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” Leakes said in a YouTube video in September. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

Leakes later claimed that she was “forced” off the series. She has also alleged that she wasn’t given a “fair offer” to film this season.

“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” an emotional Leakes told Tamron Hall in October. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”

Season 13 of RHOA, which premiered earlier this month, stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, newcomer Drew Sidora and “friend” LaToya Ali. Leakes seemingly dissed the series earlier this month after the ratings dropped.

“Is that the number,” she wrote alongside a GIF of herself on December 15 via Twitter.

In recent weeks, Leakes also has repeatedly asked for legal help via social media, writing, “If you know someone that works in the US Department of Equal Employment Opportunity in California, New York or Georgia, please have them contact me.”

The network has yet to publicly comment on Leakes’ accusations. While she has also dissed Andy Cohen for having her former friend Wendy Williams on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen the same week of her RHOA exit, the Housewives producer, 52, paid tribute to Leakes after her departure.

“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”