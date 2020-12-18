One thing that didn’t disappoint in 2020? The Real Housewives. Bravo managed to air new seasons of five of the six existing franchises this year — and introduce The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, to celebrate The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills being the highest-rated city.

“RHOBH at the top where they deserve,” reads a post shared by the 57-year-old actress via Instagram Stories.

RHOBH season 10 also starred Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and featured Sutton Stracke in a “friend” role. The season followed the fallout of former star Brandi Glanville alleging that she had an affair with Denise, 49. The Wild Things star, who denied the allegations, opted not to return for season 11 amid the drama.

“I’m just upset that we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season, I’m kind of living in that sadness. We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal,” Andy Cohen said of Denise in September. “She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

Season 11 of RHOBH is currently filming. While Kyle, Erika, Garcelle, Dorit and Sutton will all be back, Teddi’s contract wasn’t renewed. Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff will also be featured.

Fans also watched the second half of season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and the end of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 and beginning of season 13 in 2020.

The Real Housewives of Dallas was the only franchise that didn’t leave its mark in 2020. While the two-part season 4 reunion aired in early January, season 5 isn’t set to premiere until Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

