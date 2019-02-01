A Real Housewives crossover feud! NeNe Leakes may have recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she wanted to go “head to head” with Lisa Rinna, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star actually meant Lisa Vanderpump.

“You know I actually said the wrong name. … I meant Lisa Vanderpump. I did not mean to say Lisa Rinna,” Leakes, 51, began on Friday, February 1, during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show. “She knows that we have a little something, something she did to me. I’ve never really addressed it. … She did some real foul s—t to me.”

After McCarthy, 46, encouraged Leakes to “address” Vanderpump, 58, the comedian revealed that she initially wanted to buy the space on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star now owns and turned into Pump Restaurant.

“At the time, Greg [Leakes] and I were living in [Los Angeles] and I was working on Glee and New Normal,” Leakes told McCarthy. “We ride down that West Hollywood area where all the gay bars are — and I have a large gay fanbase — and I kept thinking, ‘It would be so cool if I had a bar right in here somewhere.’ And that space was empty and kind of raggedy-looking and torn down.”

Leakes then claimed she called Vanderpump, who already owned restaurants Villa Blanca and SUR in the same area, to get her opinion on the idea.

“She said, ‘Oh darling, darling, it’s a piece of crap and they’re charging so much for it, darling,’” Leakes said. “She talked me off of it and then went and got it. … That’s so f—ked up.”

Fans of Vanderpump Rules may remember the grand opening of Pump Restaurant, which was featured on season 3 of the RHOBH spinoff in 2014.

Leakes added on Friday that she and Vanderpump have never talked about the incident.

“Now when she sees me, she has this little dog that doesn’t even crawl and she’s like, ‘Hi NeNe,’” Leakes told McCarthy, referring to Vanderpump’s dog Giggy. “She just looks at me funny. … We’re gonna get Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa Rinna, I’m sorry I didn’t mean you, I meant Vander-lump.”

