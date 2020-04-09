Andy Cohen is going to have a lot to cover on the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss exchanged words on social media after Leakes seemingly suggested that Burruss is the reason she doesn’t have her own series on Bravo.

“I think me not having my own show has been due to certain people not wanting me to have a show,” the Glee alum told Tamar Braxton in a YouTube video. “I have gone to Bravo about different show ideas. Why only one person gets to do a show every season after our show, is weird.”

Leakes appeared to be referencing Burruss’ many short-lived spinoff shows, which include The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, Xscape: Still Kickin It and Kandi Koated Knights.

While Leakes denied that she was referring to Burruss, the singer-songwriter wasn’t convinced.

“So @neneleakes said on her live with @tamarbraxton that I misunderstood what she said on her Youtube…” Burruss wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday. “Now I don’t know about y’all but on this video it sounded like a bunch of hating & blaming of “a certain person they keep giving a show to” as the reason her show ideas aren’t happening. Am I trippin? Who is she talking about in this video then? FYI I do not have the power to stop anyone from doing anything on Bravo.”

Burruss added that she shows “support to every project” that her costars pursue.

“Tv, business, or whatever they are doing I always post for them even if we don’t get along,” she wrote. “I don’t understand the shade towards me. I stay in my lane & I’m not blocking anyone.”

Burruss concluded: “Anyway Nene we can discuss this at reunion but since you talked about it on your live I figured I’d help the people get a little clarity on why I feel the way I feel.”

Leakes, who did appear in her own seven-episode series I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding in 2013, responded in the comments, telling Burruss that she can contact her lawyer.

“YOU LOVE WATCHING MY VIDEOS,” Leakes wrote. “IF I WERE TALKING ABOUT YOU, i wouldn’t have a PROBLEM telling you! YOU AINT GOT NO POWER TO STOP ME FROM GETTING ANYTHING! Yes they have giving you a few commercials (3 episodes). If you feel that this has ANYTHING to do with you, CONTACT LISA BLOOM and we can go from there.”

Cohen confirmed earlier this month that the RHOA cast will film their reunion online after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to be shooting the Housewives of Atlanta Reunion virtually,” the host said on his SiriusXM show on Monday, April 6. “This is obviously not how we prefer to do it, but life is not how we prefer it right now. … We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of the Housewives or the incredible crew in Georgia. [RHOA] is regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows, and it is truly one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it, and the fact of the matter is it’s either we do it this way or there’s no Super Bowl this year.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.