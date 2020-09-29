It’s safe to say NeNe Leakes won’t be on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen anytime soon. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG slammed Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams in a new YouTube video after confirming her departure from the franchise.

“I am at peace with that decision [but] it has been very hard for me. I have certainly had so many sleepless nights,” the 52-year-old reality TV personality began in a video titled, “Stop using me for click bait!” on Tuesday, September 29. “You guys, I know everybody knows me as a strong woman but also, please know I’m human and I have heard and I have cried and I have had the most sleepless nights. I have thought absolutely crazy some nights. It has been a very, very emotional roller-coaster. It’s not anything that I just woke up one morning and decided to do. I also want to address some of the things that are happening currently, right now.”

The Glee alum then confirmed that she and Williams, 56, are no longer friends after the Wendy Williams Show host’s recent WWHL appearance, during which she declared a spinoff about the Leakes family with NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes, would be “boring” for viewers.

“I don’t have a friend that knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me. … I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately?” NeNe asked. “She does Andy Cohen’s show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. Now that’s what you’re not gonna do. What you’re not going to do is speaking negative of my family. … My family never signed up to be a part of anything doing television. They don’t have to be colorful. I am the person that has to be colorful or need to be colorful, OK? And you tell me what the other Housewives on any franchise is doing with their children that is so entertaining that you actually needed to go so low.”

NeNe went on to slam Cohen, 52, for bringing Williams on WWHL the same week as she announced her exit from RHOA.

“They have forced me out of the franchise, OK? We’ll get to that in another video. So since I have been forced out of the franchise, then leave my name alone,” she claimed. “Let me sit over here and heal in peace. … If you don’t have anything positive to say about me working for your network after 13 years? Stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings. Stop it! You didn’t want me here. You’ve been forcing me out for the past four years. … I am still very grateful for everything that’s happened in my life over the 13 years, I don’t regret anything, I have learned a lot of things, there are a lot of things I would probably do differently. But if I were you, you should stop doing that. It’s not right. It is wrong.”

She concluded, “Wendy, for you, spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet, OK? Opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing. You need to find the nearest water pill. OK? And Andy, remember no one knew you until you knew me.”

NeNe was a full-time cast member on RHOA for the first seven seasons. After she left in 2015, she returned for season 10 in 2017. NeNe confirmed earlier this month that she wouldn’t be back for season 14, which is currently in production. After the news broke, Cohen thanked her for everything she’s done for Bravo.

“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST,” he wrote alongside a series of throwback pics on September 17 via Instagram. “Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”