What’s in a name? For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who shared a hilarious suggestion when asked what their celebrity couple nickname is, quite a bit.

Jonas, 25, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September, 7, where he talked about the pair’s engagement. Chopra, meanwhile, was standing on the sidelines watching her fiancé’s interview when host Jimmy Fallon asked, “Do you guys have a celebrity nickname? Priyanka, you can answer that.”

The tentative “Jealous” singer replied, “Oh, boy,” before his fiancée, 36, yelled from her place in the audience, “Prick.”

“She likes Prick,” Jonas added as the Quantico alum laughed from the rails along the side of the audience. “I don’t like that one very much.”

Fallon protested, too: “No, no, no, no, no, absolute no. Absolute no.”

Jonas also opened up about the couple’s traditional Roka ceremony, which took place in India on August 18. “For she and I, I think it was just nice to be able to have that time with the family first and have that private moment and be able to share with the world afterwards,” he told the talk show host. “But it’s funny, you know, we had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met and it was spiritual, and then we put it on Instagram and we’re like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s official.’”

The Camp Rock actor shared a photo of himself and Chopra on Instagram following the ceremony. “Future Mrs. Jonas,” he wrote at the time. “My heart. My love.”

The Baywatch actress posted the same pic with the caption: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

Us confirmed on July 27 that Jonas and Chopra are engaged after two months of dating.

