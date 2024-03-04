Nika King needs her onscreen daughter Zendaya to get started on Euphoria season 3.
While performing a stand-up set at the Hollywood Improv Lab in Los Angeles, King joked about when Euphoria will resume filming. “Season 3 is coming out. I don’t f–king know. Don’t ask me. I don’t know. It’s one of those things,” King said in a video posted via TikTok on Sunday, March 3.
“People are like, ‘We need season 3.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need season 3. I haven’t paid my rent in six months. And Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week, I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you! Mama need you!’” King also captioned the video, “Please stop asking me about s3.”
As the crowd laughed, King continued, “You’re laughing and I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria, this is some bulls—t. I thought my career was on the rise. After Euphoria I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called [Taraji P. Henson], she was like, ‘Bitch, get used to it.”
(King was referencing Henson’s tearful interview in December 2023, where she admitted she almost quit acting over the unfair treatment of Black women in the entertainment industry.)
Jokes aside, King has sung the praises of her Euphoria co-stars, Zendaya, 27, who portrays her onscreen daughter, Rue, a teenage drug addict, and Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s traumatized younger sister, Gia. King portrays their mother, Leslie, a widow trying to keep her family together.
“Performing with Zendaya and Storm Reid is just like a master class,” King exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022 about her costars. “They are young and they bring their A-game, and I’m like ‘OK!’ I’m older — a little bit, a little bit older — but every day on set is another day to be amazing, to be great.”
Zendaya attended Paris Fashion Week in January, but she can turn any red carpet into a runway. She has been turning heads with her style while promoting Dune: Part Two, which picks up where 2021’s Dune left off, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy. In February, she and Chalamet, 28, attended a press conference in South Korea promoting the sequel, where they twinned in matching leather jumpsuits.
As for Euphoria, there is currently no production start date for season 3. Earlier this year, series star Jacob Elordi (who plays Nate Jacobs) admitted he has no clue when the season starts filming.
“I don’t know. Do you know?” Elordi, 26, joked during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”