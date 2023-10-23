As the host of FBoy Island, Nikki Glaser has seen it all when it comes to red — and green — flags.

“In all dating reality shows, you suspect who’s here [for the right or wrong reasons], but the guys never admit it. There’s no even footage to show them admitting being a–holes. But on this show, we have footage of them being horrible,” she told Us Weekly while promoting season 3, currently airing on The CW. “So in some cases, we show you because it’s then so fascinating to watch. Or, we could go back and show all the times they deceived [the lead after they are eliminated]. But it’s interesting in real-time to know that this guy is actively lying on a date.”

Us quizzed Glaser on whether current celebrities would be labeled as “FBoys” or “nice guys” on the show. (Leads Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo and Daniella Grace are on the hunt to find love with a “nice guy” who will split the cash prize. If they pick an “FBoy,” the man has the option to keep the full paycheck for himself.)

First up was — obviously — Travis Kelce as the NFL tight end makes waves for his romance with Taylor Swift.

“I’ve got to say FBoy … that can be reformed and is about to be reformed,” Glaser told Us. “He’s a hot athlete, one of the best athletes out there, and he is [34].”

Related: Travis Kelce's Hella Good (Facial) Hair Evolution Through the Years Travis Kelce’s facial hair has had a surprisingly exciting evolution over the years. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is no stranger to experimenting with new looks when it comes to his beard: From mustaches to goatees, he easily rocks every style. While his go-to look is a trimmed beard, Kelce grew out his facial […]

The comedian, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, believes the singer can “reform” him — and he’s already “softening the way I see FBoys soften.”

“The thing I like about Travis Kelce is that he really knows what a prize she is. … Travis seems to get it,” she said. “The other guys are kind of just like, ‘Yeah, Taylor Swift, whatever.’ … Like, you’re not dying that you’re dating the hottest, coolest, most talented person alive? And he seems to get it. And I love that. And I think that shows growth on her part too, to be attracted to someone like that.”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Glaser’s fellow comedian and pal David Spade, meanwhile, “presents as an FBoy, but is the nicest guy ever,” she told Us.

“I think that people just associate him [as] a skirt-chasing horn dog, which I mean, he has [been] a horn dog, but who isn’t? And that he just goes through women like crazy and he’s on prowl and he is kind of like a dirtbag or something,” she said. “I don’t even know why he gets [that reputation] — because he has dated, attractive, cool women over and over? … [Maybe] because he doesn’t care so much. He seems so laid back. … But he’s one of the most generous, nicest people in my life, such a nice guy at heart, but has that FBoy reputation.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She has a more simple answer for Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. “Not an FBoy bone in his little old body!” she declared.

FBoy Island airs on The CW Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. For more from Glaser, including her takes on newly single Hugh Jackman and more, watch the video above.