Nneka Ihim is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Potomac after one season with the Bravo reality show, Us Weekly can confirm.

“I will not be returning for season 9 of RHOP,” Ihim, 36, said in a statement to People on Monday, May 13. “As a true resident of Potomac proper, 20854, just know that I’ll be seeing you all again soon.”

Although the first-generation Nigerian-American cast member expressed “sincere appreciation” to Bravo for the opportunity to appear on the show, she is focused on expanding her family with husband Dr. Ikenna Ihim.

“At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority,” Nneka explained about her decision to exit the show. “Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility. All of the kind remarks have genuinely kept me uplifted and have fueled my determination to continue to share my story.”

During season 8 of RHOP, Ihim didn’t get along with fellow Nigerian Housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo. However, when announcing her departure, the lawyer and entrepreneur said she “built lifetime friendships with some incredible women through this experience.”

Away from the cameras, Ihim recently joined costars Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan for a friendly dinner. “Celebrating @robyndixon10!♥️♥️,” she wrote via Instagram on March 17. “Happy (early) Birthday Robyn!!!”

RHOP is experiencing a cast shakeup as season 9 begins filming. In March, Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she was taking a break from the show after six years. “This is not a farewell,” she teased to People, “but a ‘see you later.’” Weeks later, the “Drive Back” singer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Bassett.

As for Robyn Dixon, she confirmed in April that she would not be returning to the show after eight seasons.

“The network did not invite me back,” she said on the April 15 episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast. “I was fired, for lack of better words. …It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past eight years.”

One fan who was disappointed to see Dixon, 45, leaving the show was actress Christina Applegate. After learning about her departure, the actress shared her opinion with Andy Cohen.

“What in the actual f—k?” Applegate, 52, shared via X in April. “Why is [Robyn] Dixon not coming back to Real Housewives of Potomac??????? Noooooo!!!!!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is streaming now on Peacock. A premiere date for season 9 has yet to be announced.