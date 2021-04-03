Sympathetic to her struggles. Danielle Busby’s sister Crystal Mills broke down in tears over the reality star’s health battle.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, April 6, episode of OutDaughtered, Danielle, 37, prepares for a pop-up shop with help from her siblings. “I’m trying to stay calm but got a lot to do, and I just want it to go well,” she says. “I mean, this is the first opportunity I’ve had to showcase my shop outside of online, and it just can’t fail.”

Danielle is pleasantly surprised when she arrives to see that her sisters have gone above and beyond to make the shop look nice. Crystal then explains to the cameras that she wanted to assist in any way she could.

“We just wanted to help out as much as possible because it is upsetting and sad to see your sister hurting. I mean, Danielle has always been such a strong person,” she notes, while wiping away tears. “[There is] no telling how long she’s been in pain. [It] could’ve just been months before she actually sat down to tell us, so it’s just scary.”

Crystal then speculates that Danielle’s past pregnancies could be the reason for her issues. “I think it’s very important for her to see a doctor. Just think — I mean, she carried six kids,” she details. “So, I mean, there’s a lot of things that’s in her body that’s actually changed physically that she just doesn’t know about.”

Danielle opened up exclusively to Us in March about her mystery illness. “I’m still on that path to some type of discovery,” she revealed, adding that she had been to a multitude of doctors including a cardiologist, rheumatologist and gastroenterologist. “I do not feel any better or cured by any means.”

She described her current situation as a phase of “hills and valleys” and pointed out that she had experienced “a lot more pain and physical” changes since seeking help in November 2020.

“I’m not capable to do these things, but then I might today physically feel better. It’s hard because I am a go-go person and constant multitasker,” she told Us. “It definitely has been hard for me to slow down and just kind of realize my body says, ‘No, I can’t do this.’ I’m still working to discover what’s the underlying issue with inflammation and everything that’s going on.”

Danielle recalled feeling like she “was having a heart attack” as well as “not being able to go up the stairs and just not being able to do my daily normal things.” Additional symptoms included “not being able to breathe,” losing the ability to physically pick up things and feeling like her arms were numb.

OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.