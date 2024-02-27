After making an appearance on Netflix’s Outer Banks, The Runarounds band is set to star in their own show on Prime Video.

Based on a teleplay from Outer Banks cocreator Jonas Pate and David Wilcox, the fictional series follows the real band of the same name. William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher make up the members of the musical group.

“When we first met with Jonas and Skydance about The Runarounds, it was immediately clear that they brought us a special show featuring an incredibly talented cast and real-life band,” Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, shared in a February 2024 statement. “We are very much looking forward to sharing the exhilarating journey of The Runarounds with our global Prime Video customers.”

Fans of Outer Banks might recognize The Runarounds after they appeared on an episode of the show in 2023. The Runarounds were seen in the background playing at an anniversary party for the parents of Kiara (Madison Bailey).

Outer Banks, which debuted in 2021, focuses on a group of teenagers who set off on a treasure hunt in North Carolina. The show helped capitulate Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow to stardom as the main friend group that gets caught up in constant conflict while trying to track down the gold.

Before The Runarounds started filming, each member of the band took to social media to celebrate the exciting news.

“Let’s do this thing @primevideo 🎬🪕,” Ellis wrote via Instagram in February 2024. “Beyond grateful to be part of this project with some of my best friends. Been a long time in the works.. stoked to get goin.”

Who Is Behind The Runarounds?

Lipton, Ellis, Yun, Murdock and Golliher formed the band in 2021 when Pate released a casting call for a group to appear on Outer Banks. The Runarounds was chosen out of 5,000 musicians who responded, and they appeared in an episode in the third season.

Is ‘The Runarounds’ Series Already in Production?

Pate started to write and direct a pilot for a series centered around The Runarounds when they made their debut on Outer Banks. The episode was filmed in 2022 as The Runarounds recorded an EP and went on tour.

Will There Be Connections to ‘Outer Banks’?

Despite the band getting their start on the hit Netflix series, The Runarounds is expected to exist as its own entity. Pate’s daughter, Lilah, however, is set to appear on the show after having a recurring role on Outer Banks.

The Runarounds will be set and filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, as well. In addition to Jonas, fellow Outer Banks creators Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are executive producers on the project as well.

Has ‘The Runarounds’ Received a Series Order?

Prime Video announced in February 2024 that they handed the show an eight-episode straight-to-series order. The music drama follows a post–high school band as they try to make it big.