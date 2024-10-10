The first part of Outer Banks season 4 ended on a shocking note — and there’s tons of questions that still need to be answered.

Warning: This story contains spoilers about season 4 of Outer Banks.

Outer Banks, which debuted in 2020, follows the conflict between two groups of teenagers in a coastal town in North Carolina. The social divide is introduced through the Kooks a.k.a the wealthy residents and the working class, who are also known as the Pogues. The search for a lost treasure causes the groups to be even more at odds while a found family forms between the friend group at the center of the series.

Season 4 picked up several months after John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) found the gold they spent several seasons tracking down. They use the money to start a business but soon burn through all their funds and have to get back into the treasure hunting gig.

Their next adventure, however, is way more than they ever bargained for. Between ghosts and a rival group of deadly treasure hunters, the Pogues end up in danger by the time the first part of the season ends. There’s also a death, a shocking paternity reveal and more twists to keep fans guessing until the show returns on November 7 for part 2.

Keep scrolling to find out where each character stands at the end of Outer Banks season 4 part 1 now that the episodes are streaming on Netflix:

John B. Routledge

Season 4 starts with John B still mourning his dad’s death. He finds a new home with the group as they live together and build a business. John B also starts planning an official future with Sarah, which includes talk of a honeymoon and kids. Throughout the season, John B tries to keep JJ at bay to no avail. John B instead decides to lean into the shenanigans and hunt for treasure with the rest of the group. He ends the first part of the season triggered by his father’s passing, which prevents him from realizing that Sarah and Pope need help.

Sarah Cameron

After her father’s death, Sarah is even more isolated from the rest of her family since they blame her for what took place. She seeks solace in her found family — the Pogues — as they start over as a group. Sarah and Cleo are always at the cash register ready to welcome new customers but pretty soon they get caught back up in treasure hunting for the sake of their business.

In her personal life, Sarah is thriving with John B even though she urges him to press pause on any baby plans. She joins John B, Cleo and Pope in Charleston and that is when things start to go wrong. Cleo and John B remain above ground while Sarah and Pope get stuck down below. It remains unclear whether Sarah and Pope will make it out as the water around them starts to rise.

Kiara Carrera

Fresh off solidifying her relationship with JJ, Kiara is just as excited about the group’s new start, especially after her parents disown her in the first few minutes of the season. She continues to support JJ despite some of his more questionable decisions while fighting to keep their new venture afloat. Kiara joins JJ in a deep-dive excursion for the amulet, which leaves them both with the bends. Kiara also finds herself at odds with the Kooks again.

JJ Maybank

The success from the gold is short-lived for JJ. Desperate to keep his new life from crumbling, JJ bets their last remaining money on a motorcycle race. He loses and now is more determined than ever to find a way to get them more money. Enter the mystery of Blackbeard, which JJ is the first to volunteer to solve.

Season 4 puts JJ through the ringer with a near-death experience while diving in the ocean, a risky escape from a hyperbaric recompression chamber and a reunion with his dad. Except right before part 1 ends, JJ finds out Luke isn’t his biological father. Chandler Groff is actually JJ’s dad, which doesn’t bode well for Us since the newcomer doesn’t seem to have the best intentions.

Pope Heyward

Being the voice of reason proves to be even more difficult for Pope in season 4. After reminding everyone over and over again about how they need to save their last nugget of gold, they end up with no money and a property tax that threatens the future they build for themselves. Pope is determined to keep them afloat so he starts looking into the lost treasure connected to Blackbeard. He is able to put some pieces together but Cleo’s kidnapping gives the bad guys the opening they need to steal the amulet.

The group keeps hunting for the blue crown through Pope’s research. That leaves them to catacombs in a Charleston church. Things take a turn and suddenly Pope and Sarah are stuck under a church with rising water.

Cleo

After finding her place among the Pogues, Cleo helps the others build their bait and tackle shop. She takes charge with preparing the food for their new spot but it doesn’t take long for the group to be hit with money issues. Cleo ultimately tags along with the others on Blackbeard’s treasure hunt, which leads her to reunite with Terrance (Terence Rosemore). Her old employer is now working for Lightner and takes Cleo hostage in an effort to track down the amulet.

A twist reveals that Terrance still cares about Cleo, and he tries to keep her safe, which gets him killed before season 4 comes to an end. The Pogues must then hide Terrance’s body before burying him at sea. The last glimpse we get of Cleo is on an excursion with John B, Sarah and Pope in Charleston.

Rafe Cameron

The season starts with Rafe (Drew Starkey) at odds with Sarah after their father’s death — and not much changes there by the time part one comes to an end. But Rafe is still kept booked and busy after Ward’s (Charles Esten) death. Suddenly everyone wants access to the Cameron fortune and it is up to Rafe to figure out which offers are genuine and which are meant to manipulate him.

He also finds himself in unknown waters with girlfriend Sofia (Fiona Palomo). She is a Pogue who wants to be a Kook but subsequently ends up wrapped up in a scheme to get Rafe’s money. That is where things get tricky since Sofia’s feelings for Rafe start to cloud her judgment — and he seems to have no idea the game that is being played against him.