Penelope Disick put her foot down when it came to a pregnant Kourtney Kardashian showing off her bare baby bump.

“Mom, please,” Penelope, 11, said during the Kardashians season 4 finale, which aired on Hulu Thursday, November 30. “You’re so braggy with your stomach.”

Khloé Kardashian was quick to chime in, adding, “She doesn’t like that your belly is out.”

Kourtney, 44, was wearing a black and brown tracksuit in the scene, which was unzipped from the bottom up to show off her pregnant stomach. “Oh you want me to zip it up?” the Poosh founder asked her daughter. “It’s for you, P.”

Penelope joined Khloé, 39, and Kris Jenner to see Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker in concert with Blink-182 in San Diego.

“Is it too much, P?” Travis, 48, asked as he rubbed Kourtney’s stomach through her jacket — which had been zipped closed. Penelope responded, “No, she just shows it every single morning.”

Khloé, however, was unbothered by her older sister’s stomach.

“Kourt loves being pregnant. She loves it, loves it,” the Good American founder said during her confessional. “To have this experience with her and her husband, I think, is so sweet, and it just makes me so happy for her.”

Kourtney and Travis got married in May 2022 and announced in June that they were expecting their first baby together. Their son, Rocky Thirteen, was born earlier this month.

Kourtney shares Penelope, along with sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, has two kids — son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17 — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also acts as a father figure to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Before welcoming their son into the world, Kourtney experienced “the scariest pregnancy she has had,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in early November. (Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery in September.)

“Kourtney went to the hospital days before she gave birth,” the insider added. “Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end.”

The source went on to say that “Travis was right by [Kourtney’s] side” during the baby’s birth. “Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!” the insider gushed.

They’ve since brought home their baby boy and the new parents are “doing amazing,” a second source told Us, noting that Kourtney and Travis are being “so protective of their baby boy.”

All episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are now streaming on Hulu.