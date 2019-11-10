



The people have spoken! The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards will honor the best in pop culture at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 10.

This year’s ceremony is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one, with the biggest names in movies, TV, music, social media, beauty, comedy and more on the wide-ranging guest list.

Ahead of the big night, Us Weekly rounded up everything you need to know about the nominees, performers, presenters and much more!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will kick off E!’s Live From the Red Carpet at 7 p.m. ET. The PCAs follow immediately after on the same network at 9 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting?

For the second year in a row, there will not be a host. Joel McHale was the last to lead the ceremony in 2017, following in the footsteps of stars including Jane Lynch, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Kaley Cuoco, Queen Latifah and Kevin James.

Who Is Nominated?

Game of Thrones leads the TV categories with eight nominations, including The Show of 2019, The Drama Show of 2019, The Male TV Star of 2019 (Kit Harington) and The Female TV Star of 2019 (Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams). On the movie front, Avengers: Endgame leads with seven nods, including The Movie of 2019, The Action Movie of 2019, The Male Movie Star of 2019 (Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth) and The Female Movie Star of 2019 (Scarlett Johansson). As for music, Ariana Grande is on top with six nominations, including The Female Artist of 2019 and The Album of 2019 (Thank U, Next).

Who Is Performing?

Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini are set to take the stage to perform live at the PCAs.

Who Is Presenting?

The awards will be handed out by stars including Bellamy Young, Brittany Snow, David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown, KJ Apa, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Sarah Hyland, Sean Hayes and Terry Crews.

Who Is Being Honored?

Jennifer Aniston will receive the People’s Icon Award in celebration of her megasuccessful career in TV and movies. Pink is set to receive the People’s Champion Award for her philanthropic work. And Gwen Stefani will be bestowed with the Fashion Icon Award for her trendsetting styles through the years.