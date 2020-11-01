BDE makes a comeback! Pete Davidson poked fun at his “modest bulge” during a Saturday Night Live skit on Saturday, October 31.

The comedian, 26, made the joke during the “New York Musical” sketch, which featured Davidson and Chris Redd browsing in a Times Square souvenir shop run by John Mulaney. Davidson asks to try on a pair of “unwashed” I Heart NY underwear and discovers the back room is filled with costumed grifters.

Mulaney asks Davidson if he still wants to buy the underwear despite the store’s grim condition.

“I love New York, and I want my modest bulge to show that,” Davidson replies.

The Dirt actor apparently also found the joke funny as he nearly broke character laughing.

Davidson made headlines in 2018 after his then-fiancée, Ariana Grande, told a fan that his manhood was “like 10 inches” long. However, the King of Staten Island star refuted the rumors during his Netflix comedy special, Alive From New York, earlier this year.

“I don’t like that she talked all that s–t for my penis,” Davidson said at the time. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d–k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2018 that Davidson and Grande, 27, were dating. One month later, the New York native proposed to the Grammy winner. However, Grande called off their four-month engagement in October 2018 following the death of her ex Mac Miller.

The “Rain on Me” singer has continued to reference their relationship since their split. Grande name-dropped Davidson in her 2019 song “Thank U, Next” and took off her ring during her 2020 Grammys performance of “7 Rings,” which some fans speculated was a reference to their engagement. People also wondered if Grande mentioned Davidson on her new single, “Positions,” with some clever wordplay.

Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God in February that he didn’t mind Grande’s digs but wanted people to also accept his jokes about their relationship.

“She’s the queen of shade,” he explained at the time. “I get it. That’s her job. … She has music to it, I get it. I hope people feel the same way about my jokes.”

Davidson added that he would never “genuinely being hurtful” with his commentary but still wanted to share his thoughts.

“I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, standup’s part of my life,” he said. “That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don’t have social media and I don’t have an outlet really to express my feelings so standup’s just how I do it.”