Accepting it? Pete Davidson leaned into the world’s perception of him in a new Saturday Night Live promo with John Mulaney.

The best friends teamed up to promote Mulaney’s stint as the host of the Saturday, February 29, episode of the sketch comedy series. The video, released on Wednesday, February 26, began with Davidson, 26, participating in meditation with a “guru” named Gary.

“I’ve been working on my inner chakras,” the Set It Up actor told the John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch star, 37. “Just getting all cleaned out.”

Mulaney was skeptical of his pal’s new demeanor. “What the hell’s going on here?” he asked. “Show me your eyes. … Wow, they’re clear.”

Davidson then explained his fresh approach. “I’m meditating, I’m getting sleep. I had a dream for the first time last week,” he said. “Things are great.”

Mulaney was “proud” of his pal — especially after finding out that he got rid of his illegal pet monkey and installed a writing corner in his dressing room. Davidson even turned down the comedian’s offer to vape, pointing out, “That’s so bad for you.”

The Big Time Adolescence star covered up his meditation gear, opting instead for a velour jacket. He detailed the reasoning behind his typical wardrobe. “You gotta give the people what they want,” he joked.

Mulaney concluded by warning his friend of what was waiting for him beyond the studio. “There’s some paparazzi outside, so be sure to act real stupid,” he said, to which Davidson replied: “Oh, you know I will.”

Earlier this week, the Dirt star spoke out about his role on Saturday Night Live, which he joined in 2014. “It’s a hard thing to do ‘cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be all right,’” he revealed in a Monday, February 24, interview with Charlamagne Tha God. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

Davidson went on to divulge how it feels to be laughed at by his castmates. “It’s like, whose side are you on?” he pondered. “You know, I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

He continued: “They think I’m f–king dumb. Like, I’m literally painted out to be like this big dumb idiot. Like, even all my sketches are just me being like, ‘OK, sure.’ … I think everybody outgrows it and I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything and it’s just ‘Weekend Update’ and I feel like I’ve done, like, 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there but happy to be there as long as [creator] Lorne [Michaels] likes me.”

