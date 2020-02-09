RuPaul gave Pete Davidson the drag queen treatment during the Saturday, February 8, episode of Saturday Night Live. Keep reading for highlights from the show.

Royalty

RuPaul attempted to find the next generation of drag in Davidson’s recurring character Chad. The comedian appeared in his underwear as the reality star complimented his physique. He then put Davidson through a stunning transformation.

Comeback

Justin Bieber — with a new mustache — began his stint as musical guest by dancing as he sang “Yummy.” Quavo then joined the singer for “Intentions,” his second performance of the night.

Another Scarlett

Chloe Fineman impersonated some of her favorite Oscar-nominated performances of the year. Her repertoire included Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story. “Do you feel like you’re at home, Colin?” she asked while the actress’ fiancé, Colin Jost, blushed behind the “Weekend Update” desk.

Story Time

RuPaul went to a library to “read” with kids, but he employed the drag meaning of the term rather than the traditional one. He went on to throw shade at multiple children’s book characters as the parents looked on in utter delight.

Almost In-Laws

Davidson and Larry David appeared in the cold open together as Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer and Bernie Sanders, respectively. The cast member previously dated the Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s daughter Cazzie David from 2016 to 2018.

Taking a Stand

Cecily Strong and RuPaul played coworkers standing up for a colleague after their boss threatened to split the check evenly for dinner, despite the fact that Heidi Gardner’s character did not drink wine. Not only did they lock the doors at the restaurant to settle the dispute, but they also reminded everyone that Gardner’s character had nothing in her life.

Game On

Two families faced off against each other in a game of high-stakes charades, but one of the broods did not understand the rules, making for lots of confusion and laughs.

Ru’s to Live by

RuPaul kicked off the evening with an inspirational monologue. After joking about sharing an edited version of his drag experiences in New York, he imparted some words of wisdom, including “Get the money up-front” and “Don’t take life too seriously.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.