Just like Us Weekly, Peter Weber is already dream-casting season 3 of The Traitors — and he has a few Bachelor Nation members he’d like to see in Ardross Castle.

“I think Chris Harrison would be a really interesting choice to kind of put him in a player’s field,” Peter, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly after the pilot’s banishment during the Thursday, February 29, episode of the Peacock reality series. “From Bachelor specifically, Jason Tartick. He’s a super smart, analytical guy who would be very good with strategy.”

Peter would also like to see one of his exes in the mix: Hannah Brown. “I think [she] would be a joy to watch on the show, just personality-wise and in competition,” he explained.

Peter was the second runner-up on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette before he became the lead of The Bachelor season 24, which aired in early 2020. Hannah, 29, later revealed in her 2021 memoir that she and Peter hooked up at his parents’ house as his Bachelor season was airing.

While Peter might have faith in his ex’s abilities, Hannah herself isn’t so sure she’d be a great choice for The Traitors. “I don’t know if I actually would be good at this one,” she exclusively told Us last month. “I’ve heard it’s great and would be fun. So yeah, we’ll see. But I honestly am more terrified of [having to lie]. Like, make me do something crazy — I’ll do some extreme stunt — but make me have to lie to somebody’s face and I think I’ll just freak out and crumble.”

Like Peter, though, Hannah has no interest in being a traitor. “I feel like I could call people out,” she explained. “I think that part of me would definitely come out, but as far as actually killing people off, I don’t know, different mindset.”

Hannah may be tough to convince, but that’s fine, because Peter has plenty of ideas outside the reality TV universe.

“I think Tom Brady would be really entertaining to watch. That guy is such a winner. Talk about a competitor! That’d be super interesting,” he told Us. “And maybe some more politicians. That was awesome with John [Bercow]. That’s the thing, this show, I think it’s gonna be so successful for such a long time because it’ll forever be changing and it’s already dynamic enough as it is. Forget about who you cast, just humans interacting with each other in this type of gameplay, but then you put in really cool, different personalities.”

Peter would also like to see more couples cast on the show, à la Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan — but he doesn’t want them to still be dating when they arrive in Scotland.

“I like the idea of doing exes from a love show,” he explained. “And just the dynamic that would introduce to the game of maybe having to regain trust with each other. There’s so many routes you could go with that.”

The Traitors season 2 finale and reunion streams on Peacock Thursday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET.