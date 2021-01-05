Peter Weber has a spot waiting for him on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise if he wants it.

In an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Bachelor Recap” on Tuesday, January 5, host Julia Cunningham spoke with ABC executive Robert Mills about Weber’s recent split from Kelley Flanagan and suggested that the pilot should join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Oh, that’s interesting. Wow, I love that idea! Absolutely, yeah,” Mills said in response. “I wanna say, and I could be wrong here, but I’m almost positive I remember this: there were discussions about [former Bachelor] Chris Soules and some stuff happened. But I like the idea of Peter in Paradise.”

Cunningham noted what a “hot commodity” Weber, 29, would be in Paradise. She also explained that the series “could even tap into Peter’s season” of The Bachelor since the summer spinoff didn’t air in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 crisis. Mills then pointed out that they have “a pond that is overstocked” with potential stars.

Chris Harrison told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2020 that season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will happen in time. “Obviously, we didn’t shoot last summer, so now we are going to have multiple seasons, it’s going to be a murderers’ row of choices of people,” the 49-year-old said. “I mean, I hate to say this, but there’s going to be people left on the bench that we love just because you can only have so many people on that beach. And right now, the plan is we’re moving forward.”

Weber previously competed on The Bachelorette in 2019 and was later named the Bachelor for season 24, which aired in early 2020. When his season ended that March, he broke off his short engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and briefly dated runner-up Madison Prewett.

The Delta Air Lines pilot then reconnected with Flanagan, whom he eliminated in week 7. Us confirmed in April 2020 that the pair were “fully dating.” That September, an insider revealed to Us that they planned to move to New York together.

Weber announced the duo’s breakup via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” he wrote at the time, adding that he is “so thankful” to have known her.

When Flanagan spoke out via Instagram four days later, she wrote that they “are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.” She also wished her ex-boyfriend “the absolute best” going forward.

A source told Us exclusively that Weber was “the one who ended it,” but the 27-year-old attorney wasn’t “blindsided” by the decision. “It was a tough breakup. Both sides are really affected, which is why Kelley took some time to put out the statement,” the insider said. “They’re both sad and trying to heal.”