Suki Waterhouse is opening up about the realities of pregnancy.

The singer and Daisy Jones & The Six star, 32, told Rolling Stone that her growing belly posed certain challenges when filming the music video for her single, “OMG,” which was released on Thursday, January 11.

“It was fairly limited by the fact that I’m getting a lot larger,” she said in an interview also published Thursday. The music video is set in a lush greenhouse and features Waterhouse wearing a curly bob and drawn-on eyebrows, reminiscent of French singer Edith Piaf.

Waterhouse noted that the greenhouse actually belongs to DJ and producer Diplo.

“Doesn’t he have the most stunning greenhouse you’ve ever seen?” she said. “We knew we wanted to do this Piaf women-in-distress look. Indie budgets are really hard, and shooting in L.A. is really, really difficult to do at the moment, so we had to get very quite crafty with the location. I heard he had a greenhouse, and I DM’d him. He was very sweet to lend us.”

The song “OMG” will be included on Waterhouse’s forthcoming sophomore album, which is set to release later this year. Her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, as well as her EP Milk Teeth (which features the TikTok-viral track “Good Looking”), dropped in 2022.

“I started coming up with a concept that I think is like a metamorphosis,” she said of the upcoming album, which she hasn’t revealed the name of. “There’s basically something to do with this disco ball spider, and that’s all I’ll say for now.”

In December 2023, Waterhouse shared she was under the weather while in the recording studio. “Sick in the studio 🥺,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Story along with a selfie. In the photo, she wore a pink striped button-down as she held a tissue up to her nose.

The star is expecting her first baby with partner Robert Pattinson and announced the pregnancy in November 2023 while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said during her set, pointing to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, have been dating since July 2018. “They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2023. “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”