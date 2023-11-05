The final night of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency was a star-studded affair, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in attendance.

Celebrities such as Celine Dion, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were also seen in the audience watching the closing night of the 39-year-old’s Play on Saturday, November 4.

But Perry is no stranger to performing in front of the royal family. In May, she performed her hits “Roar” and “Firework” at King Charles III’s coronation concert. Ahead of the festivities, Perry explained her connection to the monarch.

“I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking,” Perry said. “I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.”

Following her performance at the coronation, Perry’s 2018 comments regarding Markle’s wedding dress resurfaced. “I would’ve done one more fitting,” the American Idol judge said regarding the 42-year-old’s simple white Givenchy gown.

At the time, Perry went on to praise the Alexander McQueen dress Princess Kate wore when she tied the knot with Prince William in 2011. “Kate won,” Perry said. “Kate won. I’m sorry. I’m never not going to tell the truth … One more fitting, but I love you.”

Despite the comments, Harry, 39, and Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, seem to have a cordial relationship. Harry revealed on the “Armchair Expert” with Dax Shepard podcast in 2021 that the foursome were neighbors in Montecito, California.

“Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message — because he’s just down the road and we sort of keep in contact,” Harry said at the time, noting that the two talk about security in the neighborhood.

While Saturday’s concert included many A-list celebrities, there was one audience member that caught Perry’s eye. During the show, the “Dark Horse” singer gave a sweet shout-out to her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Bloom, 46.

“I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove,” Perry said on stage. “When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”