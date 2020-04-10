Team Lilly! Princess Diaries star Heather Matarazzo defended her character Lilly Moscovitz’s attitude toward her best friend, Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), and praised her for being a self-aware teenager.

An Instagram account posted a photo of Lilly from the 2001 film on Thursday, April 9, captioned, “Remember when Lilly was bitching out Mia for her hair and all u wanted to do was punch her in the face.”

The actress, 37, replied, “Listen, she knew she needed an attitude adjustment and she was willing to call herself out as a teen, which is more than most adults I know. But yes, some of her thoughts and words were just …” adding a face palm, eye roll and eyes emojis.

The Princess Diaries is based on the books by Meg Cabot. The story followed nerdy high schooler Mia as she discovers that’s she’s a real-life princess and the granddaughter of Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia (Julie Andrews). The film was followed by the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which showed Mia attempting to find a suitor for marriage.

Hathaway, 37, confirmed in January 2019 that a third film could be in the works in the future.

The Academy Award winner added that the cast and crew wanted Princess Diaries 3 to be “perfect” because it was just as important to them as it is for the fans.

Later that year, Andrews, 84, admitted that there hasn’t been much progress on the third film, but she’s excited to start the project when the time comes.

“Well, the truth is I haven’t heard,” the Sound of Music star said on WWHL in October 2019. “But there’s been talk about it for quite a while. I think she [Hathaway] had or is having a second child and she’s busy and I’ve been busy. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about it.” Since the interview, Hathaway has welcomed her second baby boy with her husband, Adam Schulman, in November 2019.