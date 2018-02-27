Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will be blogging exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love on The Bachelor. Check back every Tuesday for her recap!

This week we received a double dose of The Bachelor and it did not disappoint. It was definitely double the pleasure, double the fun. We started out with the infamous Women Tell All. Forget whatever I said before, this is my favorite episode. At this point, all of the women have seen what has been said behind their backs, seen Arie’s feelings with other women, and they have come together to “discuss” it. It is the pinnacle of the show and the claws are out!

Here are my personal best highlights:

Arie: He was a straight savage on Twitter and at the Women Tell All and I am here for it! It is nice to see Arie not holding back and saying exactly what he thinks. Arie has been under a lot of scrutiny this season and clearly, he has had enough. I particularly loved the way he handled Krystal. He was respectful but told her about herself at the same damn time.

Baby Bekah: I truly could watch an entire season of Bekah. She is enchanting. Also, she is extremely mature and logical when speaking about the season and in confronting Tia. She made sense … Tia did not. I feel sorry for Bekah because she did not get a fair chance. I think she threatened a lot of the women and the “concern” of her age was just a scapegoat to cover that up.

Krystal: First, I will say that Krystal looked gorgeous and I am happy that her brother is doing better. But that does not dismiss her behavior. There is something off with Krystal and when confronted, she cannot justify her behavior on the show. When she responds, it’s like her elevator does not go to the top floor — the light bulb is not screwed all the way in. However you want to say it, you get my drift.

Tia: I am going to be nice to Tia because she is Raven’s friend. I just wish that she would admit that the way she handled the Bekah situation was shady rather than trying to defend her actions. The more she defends it, the worse it sounds. If she was so concerned about Bekah’s age and Arie’s heart, then she would have told him from the beginning her concerns about Bekah — not during a three-on-one when her back was against the wall. The obvious bottom line is that she felt threatened by Bekah, so she played her hand to win.

Caroline: She was a lot during the Women Tell All. I understand this is a moment to shine when you did not during the season. There is always the one girl that is trying to solidify her spot on Paradise. I do, however, appreciate her confronting Arie and speaking on behalf of her friend.

On to the Fantasy Suites

The following day, we pick back up with what is going on with Arie’s journey, and this time I actually caught the beginning of the episode. The ladies and Arie travel to Peru for Fantasy Suite week and the finale. Kendall snags the first date and she and Arie go on an adventure across the sands of Peru. This date was perfect for Kendall, as it was exciting, free and daring just like her. Kendall and Arie have an intimate talk and — no surprise here — Kendall has not changed her tune in regards to commitment and her relationship with Arie. She admits that she is not ready for a proposal but knows the other girls are. She does have a deep connection with Arie but is still doubtful. She later says she is falling in love with him and believes she is starting to catch up with the other women. Oh Kendall, you are so far behind the other women. Despite all of these red flags, Arie still gives Kendall a key to the fantasy suite. Two things are clear here: Kendall is definitely going home at this rose ceremony, and there is no doubt in my mind that Arie will give every girl a key to the Fantasy Suite.

Lauren has the next date. Lauren and Arie take a plane ride to see some type of Peruvian tourist attraction. Once again with Lauren, same stuff different date. Arie is concerned by her wall, which we all see. I totally understand Lauren’s fears because this journey is scary, but at this point, you have to put it all out there so you have no regrets! One thing I notice about Lauren is that she needs a lot of handholding and a lot of reassurance. This could be something that carries into a future relationship, as she seems quite insecure. These reality TV relationships are hard even if you are the one chosen at the end. You are bringing a television relationship into the real world, and you have to be secure in what you have with one another. Also, Arie confuses me. He says he really see it with Lauren yet admits that you only see glimpses of her. What is it that he sees then? At night Arie, tells Lauren that he loves her and they walk away to “How Do I Live” playing in the background. Where was Kendall’s music? You can literally predict how this show is going to play out by following the music on the show.

Becca has the last date and she and Arie go riding on a catamaran. Arie and Becca seem to have the most natural and effortless relationship. With Becca, he does not have to wonder because she puts it all out there — this makes her stand out from the other women. That night, Arie tells Becca that he loves her too! This declaration of love does not have the same impact it should, because he just said it to Lauren as well. I will note that the use of the word “love” can be tricky. You can love two women but he may only be “in love” with one woman. And he told Becca that he is “in love” with her. I will say that whomever Arie choses in the end is going to have a really hard time watching this back.

The Ex Returns

Lastly, we finally get to meet the man who comes back to “get his girl.” Let’s be honest … all this man wanted to get was a free trip to Peru. He put no effort into his surprise appearance on the show. This is evident by his attire, his redundant speech and the foil wrapped flowers he brought to Becca. He did not try to get Becca in the States and he tried even less in Peru. Arie did not seem that fazed by Becca’s ex at all. He is more annoyed that he was not hotel management when he knocked on Arie’s door. Becca is clearly surprised but stands strong and turns him down. You go girl! She saw right through his foil-wrapped charade and we did too.

The episode ends with Arie sending Kendall home as we expected. I do appreciate that he did not make Kendall stand and wait for a rose but respectfully pulled her to the side to send her home. Now we are down to just two ladies and next week, there will be just one! I cannot believe this journey is almost over but time flies when you are having fun!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

