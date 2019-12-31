



When friends become family! That was the case for Rachel Lindsay when she went on The Bachelor in 2017 — and ultimately why she decided to become the Bachelorette later that year.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, January 1, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Lindsay, 34, and Becca Kufrin are joined by Peter Weber‘s parents, Peter and Barbara Weber. During their conversation, they all open up about how welcoming the ABC producers have been throughout their experiences with the franchise — and how it stands out against other reality shows.

“It’s the people that run it. It’s what they put into it. It’s the sacrifices that are made. They have families at home that they leave to do this show,” the lawyer says, before revealing that the next Bachelor’s parents actually have tears in their eyes. “There are real tears being shed!”

Lindsay married Bryan Abasolo in August, two years after the two met and got engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette. However, she was very hesitant to really get into the show when she first went on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor.

“I am extremely skeptical. I overanalyze everything. I remember when I came on to do The Bachelor, I thought, ‘I will not make friends, I definitely won’t like the man who’s the lead, he won’t like me and the producers and everyone, I can’t trust any of them,'” the Ghosted: Love Gone Missing cohost says. “I did a complete 180 by the time it was over, which made me comfortable in saying yes to being the Bachelorette because I knew that I was gonna be taken care of. … I know it’s going to continue and that’s why my children will probably be on the show, it’ll still be on!”

Lindsay and Kufrin, 29, then start laughing and she reveals she was just joking. “I won’t let them!” she says, with the season 14 Bachelorette adding, “I would not let my kids either.”

However, the pilot’s parents couldn’t be more thankful that their son had the experience he did on the show.

“I did say, ‘We will be family forever,'” Barbara says. Peter Sr. then adds, “It was tough to say goodbye when we were at the last location because so many of the crew members came up to us and said how much they enjoyed working with him and it was just a pleasure, and you know, getting to know us and vice versa. It is, it’s like a family. It’s amazing what they do.”

The new episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast will be available on January 1.

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.