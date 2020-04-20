So fetch! Rachel McAdams wouldn’t say no to revisiting her iconic Mean Girls character in a potential sequel.

The 41-year-old actress took part in the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 livestream on Saturday, April 18, to raise money for Canada’s London Health Science Foundation’s coronavirus response fund and support healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic. When asked whether or not she would be interested in bringing Regina George back to the big screen, McAdams weighed the option carefully.

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her,” the Notebook star said during the livestream.

McAdams starred alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in Tina Fey‘s 2004 high school comedy. The Game Night star previously expressed interest in reuniting the Plastics in 2016, gushing over what it was like to work with Fey, 49, and the rest of the cast on the timeless movie. She even tried to predict her queen bee character’s future, joking that Regina would have had a few “babies who are plotting your demise in the womb” after high school.

“I loved that movie. I love Tina Fey. I love the girls,” McAdams told E! News at the time. “I mean, to get to kind of have a reunion would be … we got to have a reunion at a photo shoot a couple of years ago and it was over like that and it wasn’t enough. I was back in it.”

When it comes to putting a new spin on the cult classic film, the About Time star isn’t the only one who’s interested. Earlier this month, Lohan, 33, admitted during an appearance on Lights Out With David Spade that she’s always wanted to go back to North Shore High School.

“I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again,” the Freaky Friday star said at the time. “That was really what I wanted, I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really.”

A Mean Girls sequel debuted on ABC Family in 2011, but neither the original writers nor cast was involved. Fey later created a Mean Girls musical, which premiered in Washington D.C. in October 2017 and was moved to Broadway in NYC the following April.