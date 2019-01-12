Not just a fantasy! Rami Malek will always look back fondly on his time filming Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Golden Globe winner, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly that he has several cherished items to remember the movie by and took “many, many things” home from set.

“I’m not gonna sell anything later,” Malek — who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama at the 76th annual awards show on Sunday, January 6, for his role as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury — dished to Us at the 2nd Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony on Wednesday, January 9. “I might auction something to charity, but that’ll be it.”

The Mr. Robot star also spoke to Us about his “spell-binding” win at the Golden Globes — including his hilarious onstage interaction with Nicole Kidman, who presented the Bohemian Rhapsody cast their Best Motion Picture — Drama award. “I find it pretty adorable at the moment,” Malek told Us of his attempt to greet the Australian actress, 51. “She and I had a laugh about it today.”

Malek also couldn’t help but gush about his girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, who also stars as his onscreen love interest, Mary Austin. “She’s extraordinary. She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration and I have to say that goes for the entire cast,” he raved. “It was so difficult and daunting portraying this character and I had their help every single moment of it and it has bonded us and galvanized us like no other. So it’s truly a family. People throw that word out pretty casually, but in this case, it is.”

Us broke the news in April 2018 that the costars are dating. Malek confirmed their relationship at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on January 3 while accepting the Breakthrough Artist Award, praising Boynton, 24, as “my ally, my confidant, my love.”

As for his big win on Sunday, “I still feel like in a bit of a trance,” Malek disclosed. “I go into all of these moments not expecting anything and I go out of my way not to expect anything, so when my name does get called, it is pure elation and it has been for some time now. The last few days have been extraordinary and I’m gonna bask in it for a little while because we did put so much effort into this.”

