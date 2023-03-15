The best part of waking up! Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page revealed that he and Phoebe Dynevor had “horrendous coffee breath” while filming the sexy period drama.

The British actor, 34, gushed about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costar Chris Pine’s scent on the Tuesday, March 14, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. While Page quipped that Pine, 42, “smells delicious,” he didn’t have the same fondness for himself and Dynevor, 27.

“That’s what no one knows about Bridgerton — Phoebe and I both had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through,” he told host Stephen Colbert, who was sipping a cup of decaf.

The Roots alum explained that he and his costar “made a pact early on” while filming season 1. “This is one of the things you do,” he added. “You approach your other actor and you go, ‘Hey, so this scene’s after lunch. What are our rules? Are we no onions, are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?’ And then, we both are like, ‘I actually really like coffee. So I don’t mind that.’ So the other person’s like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ So we had a coffee safe space all the way through that shoot.”

Page and Dynevor’s onscreen chemistry quickly made headlines when the Netflix series premiered on Christmas Day in 2020. Throughout season 1 of Bridgerton — which is based on Julia Quinn’s book series by the same name — Simon (Page) and Daphne (Dynevor) hooked audiences with their steamy, NSFW love scenes.

The fictional couple’s story arc came to an end at the conclusion of the season, and Netflix announced in April 2021 that Page wouldn’t return for season 2, which focused on Daphne’s brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

However, he later teased that he could make a cameo in later seasons as each Bridgerton sibling gets their time in the spotlight.

“You know I couldn’t tell you!” he told GQ in September 2021. “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

Unfortunately for fans who wanted to see more of The Duke of Hastings — in every possible way — the For the People actor later confirmed that his involvement with the series had run its course.

“Simon started from a very dark place. He was emotionally broken and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him. He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating,” he told Good Morning America in July 2022. “They lived happily ever after, we’re not gonna touch that.”

Off screen, Page has been in a relationship with girlfriend Emily Brown for years. Dynevor, for her part, dated Pete Davidson for several months in 2021.